PM’s 35 contacts put in quarantine

Thirty-five primary and secondary contacts of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are in quarantine in Tobago.
This follows the April 6 announcement that the Prime Minister had tested positive for Covid-19.
Rowley remains isolated in quarantine at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Blenheim in the sister island.
The contact tracing exercise was disclosed yesterday by County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Tiffany Hoyte during the weekly Division of Health news conference.
“We would have had a total of 35 contacts here. Those persons have been tested and the majority of the results have been received and are negative. Some persons still have results pending,” Dr Hoyte said.
She explained that the Prime Minister was staying at his official residence for national security reasons.
“Although all Covid-positive cases in Tobago are kept at our isolation facility at the Fort, needless to say for national security issues that would not be where we would have placed the Honourable Prime Minister, so other than that the treatment would have been with all national protocols,” Dr Hoyte said.
In addition, it was pointed out that people from Trinidad who came in contact with the Prime Minister have since returned to Trinidad and are being monitored.
“So there currently are persons who have been contact-traced here in Tobago and there are persons who, because they have returned to Trinidad, would be under the purview of the relevant CMOH in Trinidad, depending on where they reside,” she said.
Contacts who returned negative Covid test results initially are also being monitored.
“So although persons test negative now, when we test them we follow them up to see if they develop symptoms during the incubation period. If they do develop symptoms, those persons will be retested.”
As of yesterday there were 21 active Covid-19 cases in Tobago.
AstraZeneca vaccine effect
One case of an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine in Tobago was noted yesterday.
A person who received the vaccine developed a “raising of the skin” at the injection site eight minutes after the shot was administered. This was disclosed by general manager of Primary Care Services Dr Roxanne Mitchell.
“The person was administered the necessary treatment and they were observed and discharged,” Dr Mitchell said.
She said 62 per cent of the people who have received the vaccine to date are healthcare workers and people over the age of 60.
It was also announced that a hold has been placed on vaccine appointments for the moment as demand currently outweighs the number of doses available at this time.
When more vaccines are received, more appointments can be made.