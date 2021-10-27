A senior golf services coordinator sustained injury to her ankle following an incident involving a golf cart driven by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Tobago.
The incident occurred last Friday outside the clubhouse at Magdalena Grand Golf Club in Lowlands. The Prime Minister celebrated his 72nd birthday on island last Sunday.
The injured woman told the Express on Tuesday night: “The Prime Minister was sitting in his cart behind another cart. So I took two bottles of Gatorade (energy drink) to give it to the Prime Minister and then on my way back he, the Prime Minister, put in the forward gear instead of the reverse gear. At the time I was crossing between the two carts, and the cart hit my leg and I fell flat on my chest and my tummy.
“The Prime Minister did not come out of his cart. Mr Vinod who is our general manager and the Prime Minister’s security guard are the ones that took me up from the ground and placed me on a chair,” the woman said. She said she later sought medical treatment at the Scarborough General Hospital.
“I told them I am going to the doctor. I got my things from my office, I got into my vehicle and I drove myself to the hospital,” she said.
She said at hospital she received a prescription for medication to be applied to her bruised ankle. She also requested an ultrasound “because I had a cut on my ankle but when they examined it, it was a bruise. The blood came through my stocking. I told them I had a very hard lash on my chest and my stomach, and I need to have an ultrasound done.”
The woman said she did not suffer any internal injuries and an X-ray was taken of her right leg. On Sunday she said she woke up in pain, and she later visited the Scarborough General Hospital again, and this time a PCR test was performed by health personnel. “I saw a doctor. I told her I was still getting the pain in my chest and my tummy and then I requested another ultrasound, and she told me I can do the ultrasound but because of the high blood pressure, the tummy and the chest she said she had to give me a swab. I am fully vaccinated. I have no symptoms or anything like that,” she said.
On Tuesday she was notified by health officials that she was Covid positive. “They call me today (Tuesday) and tell me my results came back positive, which I find was strange, and I am on quarantine,” she said.
PM: Nobody was ‘run over’
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday confirmed an incident did occur.
He told the Express: “I was sitting in a golf cart which was parked behind another golf cart. The cart could not start and I was just sitting in it as the manager of Magdalena and staff were fussing with it and changing keys. In the meantime a woman passed between the carts and came around my non-starting cart, to put Gatorade into my cart on the passenger side, because even though I was seated behind the wheel she could not access me or the cart because the driver side was blocked by a person who was reaching in to try and start the cart.
“Having delivered the Gatorade the woman was making her way back between the two carts when the effort to get the correct key succeeded, but nobody knew that until the cart responded by moving because it’s electric. The woman was short-cutting between the carts when mine finally responded by moving forward. I immediately stopped it by braking but not before it came into contact with the woman crossing in front my cart.
“Everybody was surprised. She fell, more like stumbled and fell. Everybody rushed to her. She got up and everybody enquired if she was okay. No cut, bruise or other harm other than the fall. I expressed my concern for her and apologised for the incident which also had the hotel manager assisting and apologising as she kept saying she was okay and was escorted away.
“This was 1.30 p.m. at the entrance to the clubhouse by the steps, and we were dealing with parked golf carts and one that moved unexpectedly. About an hour or so later while I was playing golf I heard from my lawyer that the woman was taken to the hospital, was checked out and cleared to go. So yes there was an incident by the entrance of the Clubhouse. Nobody was ‘run over’ by a travelling golf cart as is being represented. Many persons were there and all witnessed the stumble and fall and everyone was concerned and rushed to assist immediately.”
He said once it was determined that all was well, and that there was no expressed or visible injury, “we all dispersed and proceeded with whatever followed.
“My group proceeded out of the clubhouse to the golf course. We only proceeded to leave her with the manager and staff, after it was determined that she was okay.
“Later on in the day I was contacted by my lawyer who advised me of the incident and that the lady had been to the hospital and all was determined to be okay with her.”