A picture of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley hanging at a regional complex that was used as a polling station during yesterday’s local government election sparked concern.
Voter Colin Chandler said the picture was seen as voters walked into the Vistabella Regional Complex, adding that he raised the issue with the presiding officer.
“I noted to her that if I were an impartial voter and I didn’t know who I was going to vote for on the day, when I walked in there, just seeing the image or the likeness may have influenced the direction that I wanted to vote in.... When I entered, there was a likeness of a certain political leader of a certain political party hung on the wall of the community centre,” Chandler said.
He said he was surprised that, by the time he left, the picture was still on the wall.
Chandler said while the building was a regional complex, it was being used as a polling station yesterday. “This was an exceptional day and the picture ought to be removed.... Elections and the voting process ought to be held within the guidelines of the established and the active laws of Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said he voiced his concern as a citizen and his complaint was not an indicator of the way he voted. “(I’m) raising what I believe to be a lapse on the part of EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission), whom I believe would have conducted fair elections in the past. They have dropped the ball on this occasion.”
Chandler had voted at this polling station before and said that back in 2015, he noticed a picture of the female leader of another political party and spoke with the EBC officials about it, and it was immediately removed.
Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath, who was at the location yesterday, said the legal team at the United National Congress (UNC) had been liaising with the presiding and returning officers.
“This is a battleground electoral district. This is a district that was last determined by less than 100 votes and, therefore, any irregularities as it relates to giving any side an unfair advantage is being considered and is being raised. We do believe that it is unfair,” he said.
He added that the EBC has been conducting elections for decades and should have been more careful.
“There should have been a greater thrust to examine these centres and schools that are being used for any symbols, any pictures of any personalities, etc.... We must act and we must work within the confines and the rules of the Representation of the People Act, and I think it is really an indictment on the EBC not to have made these considerations before,” he said.
Marabella South/Vistabella candidate for UNC was Sasha Ali and the People’s National Movement’s PNM candidate was Marcus Girdharie.
EBC: Photos not in polling stations
Responding to the report of the PM’s photo at the polling station, EBC communications manager Bobbi Rogers said last night: “To our knowledge, the photos...as there was also a photograph of the minister with responsibility for the facility, remained mounted. These photos were mounted on the entrance of the facility and not in any of the polling stations housed at that location.”