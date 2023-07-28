PM seeks apology, costs from whistleblower

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is seeking, among other things, an “unqualified apology” and costs from former Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) member Akil Abdullah for his “baseless, false and malicious” and “slanderous” statements made against him.
Abdullah has alleged the PM was part of a conspiracy to discredit Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the THA administration. The alleged conspiracy included bribing Abdullah to swear a false declaration.
Rowley indicated he will be taking whistleblower Abdullah to court for his “monstrous lie”, in an interview at Express House in Port of Spain with TV6’s Marlan Hopkinson on the Morning Edition programme yesterday. Rowley said Abdullah had been given time to respond.
The Express tried to reach Abdullah via telephone yesterday to confirm whether he had received the letter, but he hung up the phone.
A pre-action protocol letter signed by attorney Elena Araujo sent to Abdullah on Wednesday stated that the Prime Minister proposed to institute High Court proceedings against Abdullah for damages, including exemplary and/or aggravated damages for defamation and costs.
“However as a sensible alternative to long and costly litigation, the intended Claimant (the PM) is prepared to accept from you by way of settlement of this matter:
i) An unqualified retraction of your statements and apology on terms to be agreed by Counsel to be published in two prominent daily newspapers;
ii) An undertaking by you not to repeat the slander complained of or to make any statements of a similar defamatory nature as set out above;
iii) The payment of a sum in damages to demonstrate the baselessness of the statements and to compensate the intended Claimant for injury to his reputation.
“You (Abdullah) would undoubtedly have contemplated that these false and baseless allegations against the intended claimant (Rowley) would be repeated by the interviewer (Farley) and/or published widely,” the letter stated.
“These defamatory statements have damaged the good name of the intended claimant and have damaged his reputation and have brought him into public odium and disrepute thereby exposing him to public ridicule and contempt,” it added.
Malicious
statements
Supporting its position that Abdullah’s statements were maliciously made, the letter added: “At the time the statements were made, you knew them to be untrue and they were calculated:
1. To disparage the intended Claimant in his profession as a politician and political leader;
2. To call into question his conduct in public office as Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Chairman of the National Security Council and to impute unfitness for office or misconduct in office;
3. To impute that the intended Defendant (the Prime Minister) has engaged in criminal behaviour; and
4. To impute that the Prime Minister has acted unconstitutionally.
The letter stated that contrary to Abdullah’s claim that he met with Rowley on more than one occasion to receive “instructions” from him “with respect to illicit matters”, the Prime Minister has never “intentionally and/or knowingly met or had any conversation” with Abdullah.
The letter repeated verbatim the conversation Abdullah had with Augustine “on or around Friday 7th, 2023” (which Augustine placed on the record of the Tobago House of Assembly at a special sitting held on July 19, 2023) in which Abdullah claimed he met with PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis, Keon Warner “and other PNM affiliates” and planned “how to discredit and disgrace” Farley and the current THA administration.
He said he met Rowley twice and that he called “Erla” (Police Commissioner Harewood-Christopher) at one point during the meeting “and gave her a directive”. Abdullah alleged he was given $270,000 and $60,000 by the group, which he described as “a powerful network... where information is collected and they meet, they discuss it and they form a tactical approach”.
Control and influence
The letter said the offending statements in their natural and ordinary meaning were defamatory of the Prime Minister in that they convey or imply that:
1. He was part of a conspiracy to discredit and embarrass the Chief Secretary and his administration;
2. He was part of a group of persons who wish to interfere with the outcome of the THA elections;
3. That the PM and others were part of a powerful network whose intent is to discredit elected officials of the THA and thus manipulate the governance of the THA;
4. That the PM participated in an arrangement to bribe Abdullah to swear a false declaration;
5. That the PM met with Abdullah and others on more than one occasion to give him instructions with respect to illicit matters;
6. That the PM wielded control and influence over the actions of the Commissioner of Police;
7. That the PM has committed acts capable of amounting to misbehaviour in public office;
8. That the PM has engaged in acts of corruption; and
9. That the PM is unfit to hold the office of Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Security Council.
