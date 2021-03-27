PM sends warning to behave

From Chaguaramas to Gasparillo, shooting ranges are springing up everywhere, but checks and oversights for individuals operating them seem non-existent.

Both the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) have indicated they do not have any role in granting permission for outdoor shooting ranges to operate.

This, however, contradicts information gathered from interviews conducted by this paper with four past Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS).

The Sunday Express has observed the proliferation of shooting ranges by holders of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs): they clear parcels of land, place targets strategically on the compound, and invite people to sign up for target practice.