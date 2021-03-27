PM sends warning to behave

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging people to behave responsibly over the Easter period to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases that may affect plans to reopen schools on April 12.
Rowley made the appeal yesterday while speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
He noted the partial reopening of schools for secondary school pupils had been successful thus far, with only one incident with a Tobago pupil contracting the virus.
He said if the numbers remain low, children will be able to head back to school after Easter.
Primary schools are scheduled to reopen for Standard Five pupils only on April 12.
The Prime Minister said this would be a mental boost for children who have not been able to attend physical classes for an entire year.
“I am appealing to the rest of the population, in your attempt to enjoy the post-pandemic prematurely, or just to be generally irresponsible and even destructive, think about what you are risking,” he pleaded.
“You have been warned. And that’s where we are in T&T today. You have been warned that we are in a relatively good position, but by our individual actions, we could change these circumstances for the worse and the consequences would be harsh on the personal level.”
Rowley said it could take the irresponsible conduct of just a few people to send the country on a backward slope.
And should the country have to go back into a lockdown, the Government cannot provide the same level of financial support as it did before, he said.
“The tens of thousands of you who received a Government cheque, I am putting you on notice now—if we as a population find ourselves back in that situation where those are the decisions to be made and the actions to be taken, there are no resources to hand out cheques like that.”
The Prime Minister called on the Police Service to be vigilant and enforce the law and ensure people follow the public health regulations.
“Given the importance of this situation, I will publicly call on the police...to do their jobs with greater enthusiasm to take us beyond the threats of the coming days....”
Rowley said people congregating in groups of more than ten, those refusing to wear masks, as well as those serving alcohol in places where alcohol should not be served, are in positions where they can be arrested or have their businesses closed down.
“If you’re breaking the law, the police have the authority to prevent that condition from prevailing to the detriment of the national population.... So we expect that the next few days would be days of relaxation. But let that relaxation not be relaxation of our response to the virus.”
Leaders must set example
Rowley also appealed to the Baptist population, who will be celebrating Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day on Tuesday, to celebrate without crowds and in a disciplined manner.
“So let me just say, once again, we expect increased police activity in enforcing the requisite laws, we expect persons to be reflective over Easter and at Baptist Liberation and, of course, do not act as though we are in a post-pandemic. We are in a pandemic, behaving well to see ourselves through, and until we are properly vaccinated with vaccines that are efficacious, we should not begin to exhale.”
Rowley said this also applies to people in leadership positions as he expressed disappointment with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s participation in the “Vibes with Voicey” event last week.
Concerns were raised that participants at the event, who also included Police Supt Roger Alexander, were not practising social distancing or wearing masks.
Rowley said people in leadership positions must set an example.
“My comment on that is that it is disappointing,” he said. “I expect every person in a leadership position in this country to demonstrate that leadership wherever you are, whenever you’re out. So I’m not giving any passes to anybody.”
Later on yesterday evening, the Prime Minister attended a ceremony at the Government Campus Auditorium in Port of Spain, in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the repeal of the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance of 1917.
At the event, Rowley reminded the audience that just over one year ago, he invited the head of all religious organisations in the country to the Prime Minister’s residence for a day of prayer for the nation.
“Because the country was about to join the rest of the world in facing a virus that turned out to be a pandemic. We had no idea where it will go or where it will take us, but we had faith,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that day of prayer was in January, and by April, the country was “deep in (Covid-19)”.
“Today is one year later and I think as a people, if we look back at the celebration we are participating in now, we can safely say that our prayers have been answered,” he said.