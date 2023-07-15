...PM: ‘Sensible’ changes coming to law

The Government will convene Parliament next Wednesday in order to debate and pass “sensible” amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting at Hillview College in Tunapuna on Thursday night.
Rowley said the Act, as currently constituted, could lead to the Government’s operations grinding to a halt.
The decision to summon Parliament comes amidst a move by a team of United National Congress (UNC) lawyers, headed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, to challenge the legality of the two exemption orders issued by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, which allow the Judiciary and the Government to procure goods and services outside of the regulatory framework of the Procurement Act.
Stating that the legislation had “serious flaws”, Rowley said, despite two attempts “to amend it to make it more usable and more practical”, the Government “still couldn’t get it to a point where we thought it was workable. But in the end...in response largely to public demand, we said we will proclaim it.”
“One of the adjustments we have to make which has come up starkly now that the law is proclaimed, you cannot now do any business with anybody inside of two months in most cases. Because if you want to do any business with a big, medium or small contractor, you have to go out for tender, either sole or selective or open, and then you have to wait for a month for people to respond. And then you have to go through two processes of evaluation...and an Advisory Committee. And that does not distinguish between (procurement of) a bale of toilet paper, a case of water and a highway. Now, fellow citizens, surely that is not the law that we really want,” the Prime Minister stated.
“The other day we wanted to buy a couple dozen flowers from a company to put in front of the Diplomatic Centre to prepare it for our guests. You can’t do that because the (procurement) process doesn’t allow you to do it within two to three weeks. And, of course, the person you want it from, like most small businesses and many medium businesses in that period, has not been registered...The law is that unless you (the contracting business) are registered with the Procurement Depository, and unless you have your tax certificate up to date and that includes your NIS certificate which expires in 30 days, you cannot do business with the State.
“But the procedure (for procurement) is about 50 or 60 days. So even as you start out with a certificate from NIS that is good, it expires before the end of the tender period. Now what kind of situation is that?” he said.
“We have to come back to the Parliament to amend it. In the meantime, there is a clause in the law that says that in situations where exigencies demand that you act, but you don’t have that time period to do what you need to do—like when the WASA pipe broke the other night up the road - the Minister of Finance could grant an exemption to allow you to do it (procure goods). Now that is the law. But the law has another part that says if you going to grant that exemption, you have to come to the Parliament for it to be debated and voted upon. So people, (picture the scenario where) I discover that the toilet have no paper and we need a bale of paper. It’s a big ministry, and of course it would take two months for that contract to be awarded. But in the meantime, in the two-month period, I presume you could bring a roll of paper from home. But that is only toilet paper. There are other things you can’t bring from home,” he said.