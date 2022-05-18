PM slams UNC on children's issues

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley cried “shame” on the UNC, as he slammed that party for having “the gall to seek to scold and castigate us (the PNM) on the issue of vulnerable children”.
Speaking during the debate on the Report of the Standing Finance Committee on Monday night, on the issue of Government homes for unfortunate children who require State care, the Prime Minister quoted liberally from the Express editorial of Monday, saying it was the most damning condemnation of office-holders ever seen in an editorial.
He said the Government set about to put together a group of professionals to enquire into children’s homes and look at the situation.
“It wasn’t an overnight situation, it was an ongoing kind of chronic situation simmering where these homes had issues and we put a team in place to put our fingers on the pulse of it. The team reported on December 13, we gave the report to the Government departments to look at immediately, and the Government in March took a decision to lay the unabridged report in the Parliament so that the population would know exactly what we were dealing with in those children’s homes,” he said.
PM: Opposition hypocrisy
He said the Opposition was pretending they were so upset about how this Government was handling the situation, but “what was being said and published by the media, which appears to have a copy of the report, was that people, some of whom were in the UNC government, had information of criminal conduct perpetrated against those unfortunate children and they hid the report”.
He said he asked the commissioner of police to “immediately seek to find that report and if the report, on being found, shows there are people who have broken the law, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and not come to the Parliament and wherever else they go and talk nonsense about this Government’s urgent and transparent action”.
“That is the kind of wickedness that we are living with in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said. “And you know who led the charge today, Madam Speaker? The Leader of the Opposition, talking about the ‘infamous’ Sabga report.
“Madam (Persad-Bissessar), where is your conscience?” the Prime Minister asked. “She was minister of legal affairs at the time, being accused now by the national newspaper’s editorial of hiding the report... Yes, it is infamous because the Government of the day stands accused of... insensitive conduct, seeing people who have been involved or who are accused of being involved of committing heinous acts against people, and ensuring that the report is destroyed, or hidden so deeply.
“And then you come to Parliament and in your fleeting presence, pretending to be concerned, creating as much ‘manima’ as you could around it, because I could not believe, that having gotten on, the way they did, since we laid the (Judith Jones) report in Parliament, that these people are now accused of doing this... I would like to ask my colleague from Siparia, did you see this (Sabga) report?” the Prime Minister said.
Pursue Sabga report
to the ‘bitter end’
“I demand that the commissioner of police put a contingent of policemen to go and find this (Sabga) report and to interview all who were involved because any such crime that was committed then is still a crime today and must be pursued to the bitter end,” the Prime Minister stated.
“And the country will see who really is a proper government for Trinidad and Tobago. Those who got a report in December and laid it in April? Or those who got a report of criminal conduct against our most vulnerable children and hid it to protect... themselves and their friends,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the Judith Jones team enquiring into children’s homes tried to, but could not even, get a copy of the Sabga report, and had to conclude their work without it.
“It was buried so deeply that even the committee appointed by the Cabinet could not get it because the UNC buried it so far and so deep...(a report) on the same kind of children that they pretend to love here today. “What hypocrisy is this, Madam Speaker!” he thundered.