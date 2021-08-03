Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday sought to clarify his comments on the Nelson Mandela Park development project, emphasising in no way was it a reflection on the Port of Spain Mayor’s profession or professional conduct.
On Monday, Rowley posted on social media that any plan to transform the Nelson Mandela Park into a “modern public wellness and sports tourism hub” by installing synthetic grass was a “salesman’s foolish idea”.
“Replacing the natural environment at Mandela Park with artificial turf is a salesman’s foolish idea that ought not to waste the time or the resources of the Port of Spain Corporation. The Government is sure the corporation can put its time and money to much better use and spare us all this unnecessary aggravation,” Rowley stated.
The proposal had come from Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, an insurance salesman. It has since been shelved.
Yesterday, the Prime Minister once again took to social media, this time to clarify his statement.
“My reference to ‘salesman’ in my comment on the PoS Corporation misadventure in Mandela Park is in no way a reflection on the Mayor’s profession (something that didn’t occur to me) or professional conduct.
“I was referring specifically to the Corporation taking seriously and possibly being led astray by the supposedly unsolicited proposal from an Astroturf sales pitch from someone looking for a business opportunity gift-wrapped as a ‘good idea’ which should awaken and excite the Corporation,” Rowley stated.
During a consultation exercise last week, Martinez had outlined the advantages of such a proposal, including the development of the 3G turf facility, which he said was for intensive use because of its durable, resilient nature, and improvement to the design of the park to facilitate increased public use and host multiple sporting events.
He later told the Express the proposal was initially an unsolicited one, but one which the corporation had reviewed and, based on the activities conducted at the park, was considered to have some merit, and as such it was brought for public consultation.
He maintained that at no time had the corporation committed financially to the project, and the plan was to either approach the Central Government or the private sector for funding.
However, when the public began rejecting the proposal, he said he shelved the project on Sunday—all before the Prime Minister even gave his opinion on the matter.
Ramdeen ecstatic
Reacting to the decision yesterday, Leela Ramdeen, chair of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice (CCSJ), said the only word she could use to describe how she felt on learning the project had been shelved, was “ecstatic”.
“I am so happy it has been shelved. No, that doesn’t convey it properly, I am ecstatic. I can’t think of any other word to describe how I’m feeling. Natural spaces are important, and I genuinely can’t understand the counterarguments being raised, that we are not thinking about the youth by going against the proposal.
“It is because we are thinking about our youth, our children, that we are taking a stand. It’s our jobs as the adults, the older ones, to protect the generations below us, and that includes protecting the environment for those youths and all future generations to enjoy and experience. Again, in the short term, it may look appealing, but there are too many long-term consequences, especially as no matter how you spin it, plastic is plastic,” Ramdeen said.
She added that she was proud to see the mayor had listened to the citizens, and she was similarly happy to see the prime minister had taken such a strong stance against the proposal.
“Our officials are there to represent the wants and the needs of the people. And the fact that over 5,000 persons signed a petition against the turf, including myself, and that these views were listened to, it shows that the people still have some power, thank God.
“It shows democracy is alive and well. That the officials who are there to represent us are still indeed representing us,” Ramdeen said.