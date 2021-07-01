PM: Take care of police vehicles

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has “taken objection” to a request from the Police Service for 80 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at a cost of $22 million.
The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at the opening of the new $53 million Carenage Police Station yesterday.
He said it was not easy for the Minister of Finance to find that kind of money and that better care should be taken of police vehicles.
“I took objection because I don’t know that that is the only kind of vehicle that police could drive—sport utility vehicles. Those vehicles cost more than the average vehicles largely because many of them are four-wheel drive. I don’t know how many police officers ever use a four-wheel drive vehicle. But you pay for it because it is fashionable. This morning I asked my colleagues in Cabinet. Yes, we will get vehicles for the Police Service, but go and see if you could find any other vehicle that is durable and useful and not all designated Sport Utility Vehicle. “Because one or two officers really think that they for sport, eh, and therefore taxpayers pay the end result of SUVs improperly handled,” the Prime Minister said.
He said the issue of the maintenance of police vehicles was discussed at the Cabinet and the question was asked what happened to the fleet management department in the Police Service.
“We cannot just get up every 24 months and buy $200 million in vehicles. If you were getting a new vehicle every two years, you would not throw away the last one that you had. We have to be better... And the question was asked in Cabinet this morning what is the role of the fleet management department in ensuring that when taxpayers invest in hundreds of vehicles, that they get their money’s worth out of those vehicles,” he said.
“We have parked up vehicles for minimal maintenance and watched them deteriorate to the point of non-use. I ask the management in the Police Service to think about the taxpayer,” he said.
Asked about the issue of purpose built vehicles for the police, the Prime Minister said there were few places you could go by a motor manufacturing company and they will tell you that this vehicle is built for the Police Service.
“The Police Service will look at what is available in the market and see which ones are more durable, which ones can carry the officers more competently, which ones can last longer because a police vehicle is not like your vehicle, it is pretty much running non-stop. I understand that very well and therefore the maintenance costs are going to be higher, the police officer might be in the vehicle for hours, therefore it has to be a comfortable vehicle,” he said.
He recalled he told Police Commissioner Gary Griffith very early in his tenure to clean up St James barracks where they had two acres or more for police vehicles just rotting in the sun.
“We just have to get more out of the vehicles we buy. I don’t think anybody would argue with that. Let us work through management improvement and officers’ behaviour to get more out of each vehicle we buy,” Rowley said.
PM: Zero tolerance
on indiscipline
The Prime Minister urged that there be zero tolerance for indiscipline in the Police Service.
He said another area of focus should be training.
“We must invest more in training. Young people come in highly qualified and enthusiastic, we would fail them if they don’t meet a proper training programme so that by advancement through the Service, by working in that area they become better and better police officers and citizens. “So by the time they rise to the rank of Inspector, Assistant Superintendent, Superintendent and Deputy Commissioner, they are all ready to assume greater responsibility,” he said.
“As we go forward in considering with the authorities the whole question of who would run the Police Service or who would not run the Police Service, whoever is running the Police Service going forward I would want to entreat that in the next 24 months a major training programme takes place in the Police Service, specifically identifying officers with the best aptitude and attitude for specific training in modern policing, especially with a digital background and the use of the digital technology to serve us,” he said.
He added: “I cannot finish the subject without telling the Police Commissioner (this): Have zero tolerance for misconduct in the Police Service. It is a privilege to be selected to serve and a privilege to wear that uniform, and police officers who wear the uniform and treat it like something on Carnival day... we in T&T who invest so much in the Police Service, we are not tolerant of indiscipline.”
The Prime Minister recalled the “trials and tribulations” of the old Carenage Police Station and how he felt when officers walked out “in frustration” to Four Roads Police Station.
He said it would have been hurtful for him to have ended his political career and not have a proper police station in Carenage.
He said the site was perfectly located, the (Western) Main Road in front and the sea at the back.
He said the facility has at the back on the south side an arm of national security which he hoped will go a long way to allow policing in a section of the country in which criminal conduct is prevalent and where criminals believe they are beyond the reach of officers on land.
“And if they just go out to sea when they are being chased, then they are safe. All that will change because of the coming back into service of the coastal and riverine police, which means that those officers can go up the rivers and patrol or in hot pursuit. That will bring pressure on those persons who believe that since crime pays, they will invest in the coastal and riverine areas around the country,” he said.
The Prime Minister said he wanted to ask the Commissioner and senior officers, that in recruiting people into this Service that he (Griffith) looks in the coastal communities for people who have an aptitude for the water.
“It is no good having officers there who ’fraid the sea, who can’t swim, or don’t know anything about boats,” he said.
He said the Government will invest in more of the same craft for coastal patrol because especially at night, those coastal areas are exposed and should be shut.
He said the western peninsula is probably the only area in T&T, outside of Tobago, where the population is attuned to sea and marine activities, as he justified the need to have police in boats, day and night, on weekends and holidays.
“With respect to most of the illegals who want to run across here in the north, the absence of this service from the police was a drawback,” he said.
He noted that the Coast Guard was required to function farther out to sea, and between the streets and Coast Guard there was always this unprotected inshore area.
He cited the TTPS as one of the strengths in the country. He said in lockdowns, the TTPS was out there to ensure that the population was properly protected, guided and encouraged to observe the health protocols.
“That would have gone a long way in helping the nation to respond properly to the pandemic,” he said.
He said if the TTPS and Defence Force were not out there, one could imagine the level of indiscipline that would have taken place.