Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken issue with former police commissioner Gary Griffith, who claimed that he (Rowley) gave him $35 million to go after political opponents.
Speaking at a People’s National Movement meeting in San Fernando on Tuesday night, Rowley also said there are parliamentarians who should be talking to the police.
The Prime Minister also said Griffith will soon be joining the political landscape.
“You know why the Opposition Leader is calling for criminal charges to be laid against me, the Prime Minister?... it is because they believe that you will never find out what is really going on,” he said.
“The former commissioner of police, who will apparently join us very soon openly in the political arena, made a statement that I as Prime Minister gave him $35 million to pursue UNC MPs,” he said, as he noted that Persad-Bissessar called for him (Rowley) to be charged for doing that.
Rowley said there is a procedure for every dollar spent by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, adding it’s a fact that the Finance Minister approved US$18 million in 2021 for the pursuit of white-collar crime.
He explained this as he spoke about the corruption that existed under the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD) formed to develop Caroni lands.
Rowley said when the PNM came into Government, it met a situation where certain selected contractors had in their possession “fraudulent certified claims” for humongous sums of money totalling $965 million. He said these monies were owed to five contractors.
Rowley said as they “investigated” this matter, it was found that one of the beneficiaries was a senior adviser to former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“Soon after he was brought here for favours done or not done, he became the senior adviser in the Prime Minister’s office, but he is here receiving from contractors in this million dollar largesse—$904,000—inside the office of the Prime Minister,” he said.
The Prime Minister said as of Tuesday, the EMBD continues to manage its litigation portfolio.
Strong legal fight
He said 13 construction litigation matters were concluded for $43.8 million.
Rowley said the claim was $593 million more.
He said had the EMBD not waged a “strong legal fight”, the taxpayers would have had to pay those fraudulent claims which stood at $593 million more.
Rowley said seven other litigation matters of a value of $1 million were settled for $670,000.
Turning to “active matters” before the courts, Rowley said as of Tuesday, there are four Court of Appeal matters; 19 High Court matters, six of which are consolidated claims; one arbitration matter; and three Industrial Court matters.
He said the total claims amount to $3.77 billion.
Government ministers, he said, had come to the Cabinet for funds for legal support to go after criminal conduct they came across.
He drew reference to a Cabinet Note from September 16, 2021, where Cabinet agreed to pay US$18 million to go after the white-collar criminals.
He said the Cabinet noted, among other items, that civil claims were in the excess of $400 million, and there were over $1 billion in contractor claims against EMBD.
“I tell you this so that you can be aware that one of the things we are dealing with in this country is a huge reservoir of white-collar crime left there by the UNC or continuing,” he said, adding that the UNC was “desperate” to return to Government to bury this.
He said the former Cabinet approved $400 million in contracts in July 2015 and the contractors claimed to have worked in August, and by September 7, 2015—election day—all $400 million was paid.
He said if he had brought more documents to the meeting, they would contain names of sitting parliamentarians.
“Two of them (documents) would have had on their cover the names of Members of Parliament who are in the Parliament today, who served as ministers in this country, who you would not believe these are the richest, whose names are on those documents, but they outside in the Parliament, every minute they have a concern, every minute they on front the television telling you this, telling you that, when they should be talking to the police,” he said.