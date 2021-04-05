Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will receive his Covid-19 vaccine in Tobago today.
Rowley, who is in the sister island for the Easter holiday weekend, will be vaccinated at the Scarborough Health Centre around 2.30 p.m.
The Prime Minister had previously announced that he would be in Tobago during the Easter holidays and once the vaccines became available during that time, he would be vaccinated.
On Thursday, Tobago received 3,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to cover 1,500 essential frontline workers and people with chronic illnesses who qualify as part of the current phase of the Ministry of Health’s vaccination programme.
1,000 pre-registered in Tobago
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that more than 1,000 people have pre-registered to be vaccinated.
And she will also be administered the vaccine today.
“We have more than 1,000 persons pre-registered in this phase and the numbers are in fact climbing. We have no doubt that all 3,000 vaccine doses allotted to Tobago will be fully subscribed,” Davidson-Celestine said.
The Health Secretary said almost 520 people have been given appointments and she was heartened by the response.
“I am happy to take the vaccine and I hope that the public is also as enthusiastic when the vaccine is more widely available. So far our systems are a go,” she said.
Davidson-Celestine said there must be collaboration in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic “as the life that you save might just be yours or a loved one”.
“I for one am anxious so that our economy can reopen and so that we can come back to some level of normalcy, as much as we can.
“If we want to hold our loved ones again, if we want to open our borders, then we must be vaccinated,” she said.