PM: The courts will decide

The allegation that the Prime Minister conspired with Police Commissioner Erla Christopher and others to undermine Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is going to be adjudicated before the courts.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley disclosed this at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.
In July, Akil Abdullah shot into the spotlight when, during a special THA sitting, Augustine played video recordings of him (Abdullah) stating his involvement in an alleged plot to embarrass and destroy the Chief Secretary and his administration.
Abdullah, a former member of the Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), alleged that several people were involved in the plot, including PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis, the Police Commissioner and the Prime Minister.
They have all denied the allegations.
Abdullah was identified as a whistleblower in the police probe into the leaked audio clip of Augustine and others discussing using THA funds to pay people to spread political propaganda.
On the heels of this, Rowley’s attorneys issued a pre-action protocol letter seeking among other things, an “unqualified apology” and costs from Abdullah for his “baseless, false and malicious” and “slanderous” statements made against him.
Rowley indicated then he would be taking Abdullah to court for his “monstrous lie”.
Asked about the issue yesterday, Rowley said: “I did issue a pre-action protocol to the gentleman who I saw in the Assembly telling stories about his relationship with me. I did in fact ask him to retract his position...the person asked for time and we gave them time and the person came back saying that they have privilege so that matter is on the way to the court.”
PM: I haven’t gotten
over allegations yet
Asked if he intended to offer an olive branch and hold discussions with Augustine, the Prime Minister said he still had not gotten over the allegations made against him.
He said when the Augustine administration came into office, he held an informal breakfast meeting with him.
At the second meeting, Rowley said he met with Augustine with a delegation of Ministers to broach the idea of Central Government assisting the THA with a development plan for Tobago.
“That is the last time I saw Farley, the next time I saw him other than that meeting, was in the special sitting of the Assembly which was called to tell the people that the Government and Prime Minister was undermining his administration,” he said.
“All I can tell you, I haven’t gotten over that yet,” he added.
The Prime Minister said the country faced embarrassment because of these allegations.
He said: “We are sitting at the General Assembly of the United Nations as the president but the head of the executive in Tobago of the THA, he is telling the world that in Trinidad and Tobago...that the Prime Minister and the Commissioner of Police are undermining the duly elected Assembly in Tobago in criminal activity...that is a story that went worldwide. When I recover from that I’ll let you know.”