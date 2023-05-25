The local government election will be held within 90 days.
Once again, the country is to be summoned to the polls in an election that will launch a new dispensation in local government.
In a prime ministerial statement in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did not announce a specific election date.
Instead, what the Prime Minister said was that of all the options available, the Government had decided to take steps to validate the actions of the incumbent local government administrations up to August 17, and “to call an election to be held within three months from the 18th of May 2023”.
“Consistent with this advice and decision, the Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel is on standby for the drafting of the necessary legislation to validate all acts of the corporations from December 2022 up to 18th May, 2023 (when the Privy Council handed down its decision) and for a further three-month period from 18th May.
“This piece of legislation is expected to be ready to be laid and debated and taken through all its stages in this Honourable House on Monday, 29th May, 2023. Once this is accomplished, the date for local government (elections) within the 90-day window will be announced,” he said.
The Prime Minister had said earlier that “immediately, and within three months of the 18th May, the Government will move to issue the writ [of elections] so that a poll can be taken within the usual 90-day window”.
May 18th was the day that the Privy Council handed down its decision that the extension of life of local government bodies from three to four years did not apply to the current local government representatives, rendering their continued existence in office to be illegal.
No crisis, no need for mayhem
The Prime Minister, in acknowledging the implication of the Privy Council ruling, said it brought “a change, not a crisis. And there is definitely no need for the mayhem, sackcloth and ashes that some desire”.
He added: “Clearly, notwithstanding the outpourings of glee on the part of those who challenge behind the coats of ‘men of straw’, there is no crisis as some so triumphantly wish for.
“All that is required is for the Government to act within a reasonable time frame to maintain an orderly response and effect the necessary processes, including the calling of elections, gleaned within the rulings set out by the Privy Council.”
He said given the decision of the Privy Council on May 18, “the time for calling an election is now past due”, and “pursuant to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet (under Section 81 of the Constitution), is now to be mandated to issue a writ, setting the local government elections in motion”.
Rowley added that under existing law, a period of no less than 35 days must lapse between the issue of the writ and the taking of the poll.
He stressed that the legal challenge brought by the applicant/appellant (Ravi Balgobin Maharaj) did not succeed until May 18, 2023, “with the corporations continuing to function lawfully, consistent with the provisions of the Municipal Corporations Act, and supported until then by the unanimous decision of the Court of Appeal”.
He said the Privy Council reversed “this comfort” and the Government must now act to rectify any shortcoming that now exists with respect to the actions and workings of the local government bodies for the affected period—December (2nd) 2022 (when the life of the councils came to an end under the three-year term) to the date of the “adverse ruling (May 18) and beyond”.
The Prime Minister said he wanted to make it abundantly clear that the Government had no choice but to accept the ruling of the Privy Council and to be guided by its findings and their effect on the Government’s operations and intentions.
We wanted a smooth transition
The Prime Minister explained that the rationale behind the Government’s decision last November to extend the life of the local government representatives from three to four years was to allow for a “smooth transition” since some of the reform measures in the Local Government Reform Act 2022 were “quite novel and far-reaching, and the Government’s intention was that the best way to have eased these into being was to have extended the application of the terms of the new law, as intended, to the incumbents in such a way that it afforded some element of a smooth transition”.
He said this “smooth transition” necessitated a “short extension” of the life of the incumbents, and it was “Government interpretation” that “this exigency was taken care of in the provisions of the new law.
The Prime Minister said this action of the Government triggered “an interpretation battle opportunity”.
He said in democratic systems, challenges to Governmental actions and legislation were not new or daunting, but rather were symptomatic of a vibrant and free democracy.
The Prime Minister gave a detailed review of the High Court and the Court of Appeal judgments.
“It is important to note that up to Wednesday, 17th May, 2022, the Government’s interpretation prevailed, supported by the reasoned decisions of our local courts (High Court and Appeal Court). This is the proof that our legal and protection systems worked, and at no time did not the Government act with impunity or wanton disregard for our laws or with any malicious intent towards citizens and their rights,” he said.
Rowley said even down to the “bitter end, there is a divergence of views on this prickly interpretation of the meaning of the contested section”.
He said given the nature of the “interpretation problem” being grappled with, it was not surprising that there was a split (3/2) decision at the Privy Council, noting in the final declaration, two judges voted in favour of “preserving the status quo” (i.e. extension of the term of office of local government bodies) and three judges voted to disagree “and thus changed the status to a new interpretation”.
Get ready for property tax
In preparation for the local government election, the Government yesterday passed the bill which would make the municipalities of Diego Martin and Siparia boroughs.
The Government then immediately proceeded to debate the Valuation of Land Amendment Bill, which amends the Valuation of Land Act. Among other things, the bill amends Section 7 (a) of the Valuation Act to provide that the Valuation Roll will be effected by the Minister of Finance on the valuation of 50 per cent of any of the categories of land, that is to say, residential land, commercial land, industrial land or agricultural land.
The act amends the definition of annual rental value to reflect that the annual rent being referred to is an estimate of the annual rent. .
The operations of local government bodies are to be financed from the revenues collected from property tax from the burgesses.
What Rowley said on the election date
“Calling an election following the decision of the Privy Council on the 18th of May, the time for calling an election is now past due. The Government is duty-bound to call an election in accordance with the statutory procedure prescribed in the act and the Representation of the People Act.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet [Section 81 of the Constitution], is now to be mandated to issue a writ, setting the local government elections in motion.
Under existing law, a period of not less than 35 days must lapse between the issue of the writ and the taking of the poll. Immediately, and within three months of the 18th of May, the Government will move to issue the writ so that a poll can be taken within the usual 90-day window.
With the arrival of the new decision, the option always exists to extend the office of the incumbents up to the 18th of May, so as to validate their actions prior to May 18th, and to call an election to be held within three months from the 18th of May, 2023. Of the many options available, this is the one most suitable and the one chosen by the Government at this time.
Consistent with this advice and decision, the Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel is on standby for the drafting of the necessary legislation to validate all acts of the corporations from December 2022 up to the 18th of May, 2023, and for the further three-month period from 18th May.
This piece of legislation is expected to be ready to be laid and debated and taken through all its stages in this Honourable House on Monday, 29th May, 2023. Once this is accomplished, the date for local government, within the 90-day window, will be announced.”