PM to Kamla: Next time I will describe you fully

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned that he would respond “fully” to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar if she continues her wholly inappropriate and desperate attacks.
He was responding to a statement on Saturday in which the Opposition Leader described him as a “vaccine vagrant” and a “con man”.
Suggesting that she wished he was truly the person she was describing, the Prime Minister said: “She has made a career of attempting to denigrate my person and character according to her hopeful preference, but the next time she decides to describe and label, I will describe her fully.”
Noting that Persad-Bissessar referred to him in the news release as being “unkempt and grubby looking”, Rowley said: “At least her description of me applies to my clothes which are easily changed frequently but, unfortunately for her, my descriptions of her will be of the indelible variety which she wakes up with every morning and all I will use are going to be from the Ten Commandments.”
Responding to Persad-Bissessar’s statement, which referred to the public service medical team as a “propaganda team” and a “failed health team” which bore responsibility for some of the deaths due to Covid-19, the Prime Minister condemned her continued scathing attacks against a team of professionals who have proven to be loyal and devoted to their profession, to the people they serve and to the country.
“They are a credit to themselves and their profession,” he said.
In a news release yesterday, the People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League said it wanted to point the Opposition Leader and United National Congress (UNC) public relations officer Kirk Meighoo, whom it identified as “the scribe”, in the right direction as they seemed to be becoming more demented.
“The Women’s League asks that Mr Meighoo stop using his reflection and that of his paymaster to describe others. Such self-loathing is unhealthy, and the League wishes them both salvation from their personal demons,” the release stated.
It described the “diatribe” in the Opposition Leader’s release as “disgusting”, “unfocused” and “inebriated” and described the language style employed in the release as “slovenly and slatternly”.
Kamla: Govt’s
disastrous con game
In her release, which was a response to the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 news conference on Saturday, the Opposition Leader said: “Vaccine vagrant Keith Rowley continues to operate like a con man who keeps telling you next week he will get something done.
“Today, an unkempt and grubby-looking Keith Rowley has again shown himself to be willing to say anything to distract from the fact that he and his failed medical team have no plan to take us out of this crisis,” she added.
She said neither he nor his propaganda team expressed any regret or condolences over the passing of 866 persons as a result of Covid-19, 640 having died in the last 50 days alone.
“The data the propaganda team produced, however, definitively shows that the failed mass vaccination attempt from the Government’s disastrous con game on the 6th of June panned out exactly as we had warned, sadly. The largest spike we have ever had in this country occurred precisely 14 days later. The failed health team bears responsibility for these deaths,” she said.
“Just a few weeks ago, Keith Rowley addressed the nation and claimed that 800,000 vaccines would be heading our way from the African Union. Now he says that the total figure will in fact be given to Caricom as a whole with Trinidad and Tobago set to receive about 200,000. Yet he does not know when it will arrive,” Persad-Bissessar added.
The PM stated on Saturday that the first of three tranches from the African Medical Platform will arrive in July, instead of August, and it will consist of 800,000 for Caricom, of which Trinidad and Tobago will get 200,000.
Two tranches of 400,000 and 500,000 will follow, he said.
The Opposition Leader called on the Prime Minister to get people back to work since their ability to earn an income “to feed their families” was being adversely affected by the “callous” lockdowns.
“The country and our citizens cannot go on suffering this way,” she said.