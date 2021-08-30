Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will lead the three-day Cabinet retreat in Tobago this week.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Symon de Nobriga, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Communications, said the retreat will take place from tomorrow to Friday at the Prime Minister’s Tobago residence.
This will be the first time Cabinet will be in retreat since winning the August 2020 general election.
De Nobriga said they were not able to meet earlier this year because of the Covid-19 virus.
He said with the end of the financial year coming and the new financial year close at hand, the retreat is an opportunity for the Cabinet to sit and look at what the next year will look like in terms of the business and activities of Government through all the ministries.
The minister said this is especially important given the tough financial times being experienced.
He said from a personal standpoint he is looking forward to planning and formulating a plan of execution on the way forward.
De Nobriga said he will be staying at State-owned Magdalena Grand Hotel in Lowlands and the individual ministries will be making accommodation arrangements for his colleagues.
Questioned about whether he was satisfied with the Covid-19 vaccination programme so far, the minister said: “From a personal perspective, as a citizen and a parent I would have liked to see every citizen who can be vaccinated actually vaccinated,” adding that the fact that the country is not at herd immunity is disappointing.
The Health Ministry, he said, is doing all that it can to appeal to the masses to get vaccinated.
De Nobriga said it is difficult for them when they are faced with an onslaught of misinformation from social media.
Irresponsible behaviour
The minister also expressed concern about vehicles with loudspeakers being hired to go through communities and dissuade people from taking the vaccine.
“Just a couple minutes ago I was looking at a video of a car driving around in a community somewhere talking about the dangers of vaccination and, of course, appealing to all those emotional issues that very often drive vaccine hesitancy and it is difficult,” he said.
The minister said he knows this is a global issue and countries all over are facing vaccine hesitancy but it is concerning to him to see people making a concerted effort to undermine the vaccination efforts of the Health Ministry here in Trinidad and Tobago.
He added that as the nation celebrates its 59th anniversary of Independence it is also a message of responsibility.
Stating that anti-vaccine messages are not responsible, he added: “Unfortunately, it drives to the emotional core where a lot of vaccine hesitancy comes from and it makes our jobs and the Minister of Health and his communications team, the regional health authorities (RHAs) very hard.”
De Nobriga said yesterday morning he had a conversation with his deputy permanent secretary regarding the ministry’s own communications and messaging with respect to vaccination.
He said vaccinated persons are being asked to share their stories.
De Nobriga said he believes when others share their personal experience it would assist those who are hesitant and encourage them to get vaccinated.