A MODIFICATION has been made by the Appeal Court to the injunction that was granted to former police commissioner Gary Griffith last week that restrained Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from publishing the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.
The modification was made yesterday by a three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson after the PM had an appeal filed against the ruling of Justice Devindra Rampersad.
While Justice Rampersad’s ruling had effectively restrained Rowley from publishing the report or any part thereof, the Appeal Court granted an exception saying the judge’s order was unnecessarily broad.
They noted that “publications” can take many forms and it did not necessarily mean the report “had to be published to the world.”
A simple act of handing over the report to another individual was a form of publication, the court noted. But while Rowley was partially successful in his appeal, he was also ordered to pay 75 per cent of Griffith’s legal cost.
This was because the prime minister failed in having the injunction totally lifted as his attorneys had been arguing for.
The modification to the injunction is that the prime minister, as head of the National Security Council (NSC), is now allowed to use the report to allow those, including Griffith, who claimed they were adversely affected by its findings to make representations.
Based on the wording of last Tuesday’s ruling by Justice Rampersad, senior counsel Russell Martineau, who led the case for Rowley, said the prime minister was not allowed to use the report for any purpose whatsoever.
Griffith’s attorneys are arguing in his substantive claim that the NSC did not have the legal authority to appoint the committee in the first place to investigate the operations of the Police Service’s Firearms Department but did so anyway contrary to law.
The Police Service Commission (PolSC) was the only body vested with that power, they said. More than that, they contended that even if the NSC had the authority to do so, Griffith was not allowed by members of the committee to have any input prior to the preparation of the report. This was made even more troubling they said, given that Griffith was at the helm of the TTPS when the issuance of FULs came into question. Based on this, they are asking that the court make a declaration that the appointment of the committee was unconstitutional and therefore, the report should be quashed.
But there is a fear by Griffith that the report would be laid in Parliament by Rowley pending the hearing and outcome of the substantive judicial review claim.
On August 29, attorney Larry Lalla, who is also representing Griffith, wrote to the Office of the Attorney General asking that the report not be laid in Parliament.
In response to his letter, on September 6, the director of legal at the AG’s Office attorney Tenille Ramkissoon gave the “assurance” that the report would not be laid until those adversely affected were allowed the opportunity to make representation. This included Griffith.
Concern about Hinds
But in delivering yesterday’s ruling, Justice Bereaux, as president of the panel, said the order of Justice Rampersad prevented this exercise from taking place. Nonetheless, the court ordered that the “majority” of the injunction remain in place pending the hearing and outcome of the substantive claim.
While the court allowed the representation process to proceed, it is not allowed for any portion of the report that did not directly concern the individual “adversely affected” parties to be revealed to them.
Justice Bereaux noted, however, that since July 11, the report had been prepared and, to date, there had been no commencement of the exercise to allow the adversely affected parties to make representations.
When the appeal was heard on Tuesday the judge had also expressed concern over the Minister of National Security speaking of the report during a sitting of a Joint Select Committee of the Parliament in early November even though the Office of the Attorney General had already given the “assurance” that the contents of the report would not be published.
With Hinds speaking of the report, this constituted a form of publication, the judge had noted. He said what was even more concerning was that Hinds was also named as a defendant in the substantive claim.
In his submissions, senior counsel Avory Sinanan, Griffith’s lead attorney, said he and his team had requested that the injunction be granted against each member of the NSC and not just Rowley but this was refused by Justice Rampersad.
Justice Bereaux noted, however, that Griffith did not file any cross-appeal in this regard.
Named alongside Rowley and Hinds as defendants are the other members of the NSC: Energy Minister Stuart Young; former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi; Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.
Also named are former assistant commissioners of police Raymond Craig and Wellington Virgil along with retired Insp Lennard Charles and Brian Pierre.
The substantive claim before Justice Rampersad is to be heard on February 13, with the judge setting the tentative date of March 3, to deliver his final ruling.