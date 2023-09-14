Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to chair the post-Cabinet news conference today, when he will address national issues.
Rowley chaired a retreat at Crews Inn, Chaguaramas, which started on Monday following the ceremonial opening of the Parliament at the Red House in Port of Spain.
On Tuesday, photographs were shared on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page of Finance Minister Colm Imbert making a presentation to his Cabinet colleagues. The retreat concluded at noon yesterday.
The Express spoke to several Cabinet ministers who opted to not say anything on the record, as the Prime Minister will speak about the retreat and other issues today.
However, they all indicated the sessions were extremely productive and set the pace for the Government’s work to continue.
Another minister said the Government is preparing for the 2023-2024 national budget and also working towards the implementation of policies. “It was a great retreat. There was no bacchanal. It was incredibly productive,” said a minister.
“The retreat was very rewarding and the country can look forward to more great work from the PNM (People’s National Movement),” said another.
One Cabinet minister said the retreat will assist ministers to zero in on deliveries, moving forward. “Contrary to all the gossip you may hear out there, there was no reading of any riot act,” said a minister.
In 2022, the Prime Minister on two occasions—in February and July—chaired two-day retreats at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. Prior to that, in 2021, Rowley chaired a three-day retreat at Blenheim House, the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tobago.