Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has urged the people of Tobago to choose wisely when they go to the polls on December 6.
He said Barbados is busy with tourism activity and Tobago will be too under People’s National Movement (PNM) leadership.
Speaking at the launch of the PNM’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election campaign at Shaw Park, Tobago, on Sunday night, the Prime Minister said only the PNM can continue to lead Tobago forward and treat with the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said he passed though Barbados on his way to Trinidad on his return from Scotland and counted eight jets in Barbados including Virgin Airways, Jetblue, KLM and others.
He said the Barbados airport was busy with hundreds people on the job working.
Those planes, he added, brought tourists to Barbados to contribute to that island’s economy.
The Prime Minister said the plans the PNM have for Tobago will develop the island’s tourism product.
“I have no doubt that the people of Tobago have been paying attention and that they would come out on the 6th of December and they will choose again and all I can ask Tobago is to choose wisely,” said Rowley.
He noted the “excellent” campaign slogan ‘Protect Your Future’ as he promised that under the PNM, Tobago’s future is bright with projects in the pipeline to attract tourism.
Rowley said from December 7 going forward “You can count on the Government to give Tobago every chance to be the best it can be.”
He said he doesn’t have a vote in Tobago but he has a voice which is saying “be careful what you do on the 6th of December”.
PNM’s vision
Rowley said he knows if there is continued co-operation between the THA and Central Government then he has every confidence Tobago will be going “upwards and onwards” as it has for the past 20 years.
He said after a year and a half of the pandemic, this country is re-opening its economy as he acknowledged there has been hardships.
He said the PNM is trying to fix Tobago’s problem and build a modern terminal to attract tourism like Barbados but some people in the political arena have an opposition to that.
He said the PNM’s vision in the next four years for Tobago is to complete that terminal which will be the catalyst for people to invest in Tobago.
Rowley added a marina will also be constructed on the Tobago in the next four years.
He said Tobago’s location is ideal as it is a safe zone for shipping craft in the Caribbean.
Rowley said the PNM will also address unemployment by encouraging the construction of more hotel rooms in Tobago.
He said some people were taking credit for “chasing” the Sandals hotel project away, adding that with the Marriott hotel project at Rocky point, “they are sharpening their swords to put an end to that”.
Rowley said Tobago’s future is not to be trifled with.
He said a good relationship with the THA and Central Government is people’s best chance in this difficult period.
On this issue of Tobago self government, Rowley said the legislation is at the Joint Select Committee (JSC) and it will move forward with the right Opposition.
“The Opposition is a strange character but that will not last forever,” he said.
He noted that in the last THA election campaign there was much focus on the zipline project and questioned what became of this tactic.
“Lies will endure for a while until truth arrives, when truth arrives lies know exactly where to go,” he said.
Rowley said the PNM’s 15 candidates are a dedicated mix of experience and youth.