PM: Too soon to say

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday it is too early at this stage to determine what was the root cause of the “very tragic incident” at the NiQuan Energy Trinidad plant at Pointe-a-Pierre and “therefore no conclusions can be drawn at this time”.
He was responding to a question from Chief Whip David Lee during PM’s Question Time in the House of Representatives on whether any of the concluding issues revealed by the investigation into the 2021 explosion at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant were also responsible for or linked to last week’s incident which led to the death of a person conducting maintenance work.
The 2021 explosion forced closure of the plant, but there were no injuries.
The plant was restarted in 2022.
Massy Energy Engineered Solutions employees Allanlane Ramkissoon was working at the NiQuan plant when he was burnt about the body during an accidental flashfire on June 15 at the facility.
He died on Sunday while being treated at a Specialist Burns Unit in Colombia, NiQuan said Monday.
The Prime Minister said the accident at the NiQuan plant which took place on June 15 “as it to be expected is now the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Resources”.
He said the ministry’s investigation team has been established and notification was given earlier yesterday, via a media release from the ministry, on the composition of the investigative team.
Asked by Lee if when the ministry’s report is concluded the family members of the victim would be notified of what caused the death of their loved one, the Prime Minister said: “I would await the nature of the report..
“It all depends on what the report is and whose report it is. But once the circumstances and the legal authorities permit, then the relevant minister would make that commitment. I would not presume to make it. We await the outcome.”
Asked by Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh whether he was in a position to inform the House if the scene of the accident had been preserved by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency, in keeping with Section 47, the Prime Minister said there were processes and agencies to answer such questions.
“I am in no position to get into that kind of detail and I would not presume so to do. I will rely on the relevant entities to do that. So I am invited, but I decline the invitation,” the PM said.
2021 explosion report a secret
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked the Prime Minister to clarify the legal basis upon which the Ministry of Energy conducts an investigation if the report arising from that investigation cannot be made public or placed in the public domain.
The Prime Minister said he was very clear.
“You are asking me about a report and I am saying that depending on what report and on the nature of the report then if it can be made public under the specific authorities, then it will be. If on the other hand, it is a report coming from the company, then of course we have constraints,” he said.
Earlier, the Prime Minister had been asked whether, in light of the recent death of the worker at NiQuan, he could inform the House on the status of the investigation into the April 2021 explosion at the NiQuan plant.
In response, the Prime Minister said the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, OSHA and NiQuan also conducted investigations and that “the advice received is that the Ministry of Energy’s report cannot be made public as NiQuan is not a public entity. It is a private entity and in the circumstances the Ministry of Energy cannot publish its report”.
Moonilal asked whether, since it involved the same company, the investigation into the June 15 incident would also not be made public for the same reason the investigation into the April 2021 explosion wasn’t.
The Prime Minister said “not necessarily so”, adding: “If a report is done by the Ministry of Energy and we are advised that the report can be made public without legal complications, then of course it will be made (public). I am not being as (hasty) as they (the Opposition) are. These things are guided by commercial controls and legal controls, and that’s where we are.”