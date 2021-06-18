...PM under fire

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come under fire from Guyana for his comments on the Russian Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine.
Guyana’s adviser to the Health Ministry Dr Leslie Ramsammy as well as The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) issued statements chiding Rowley for insulting the people of Guyana.
Ramsammy said in a statement on Thursday that Rowley “implied” that Guyana’s successful vaccination programme so far is an illusion because Guyana utilised vaccines not approved for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is out of line. Reckless, too. He insulted Guyana and the 74 countries that presently are using vaccines like Sputnik V,” he stated.
“In defending the vaccine fiasco in his country, Prime Minister Rowley, unwittingly or deliberately, implied that Guyana’s successful vaccination programme so far is an illusion because Guyana utilised vaccines not approved for use,” stated Ramsammy.
He further took issue with Rowley’s boast that Trinidad and Tobago has the most vaccine doses already in country than any other country in Caricom, “except Guyana, but that Guyana’s vaccines do not count since they are not approved (by WHO)”.
Ramsammy stated he will not comment on how Rowley has managed Trinidad and Tobago’s vaccine programme.
“The criticism from his own people must be stinging enough for Prime Minister Rowley to attempt changing the narrative,” he stated.
“It is his right, if he chooses to change his country’s narrative, but he should not seek to change his country’s narrative at Guyana’s expense. Let me set the record straight.”
Legitimacy issues
Ramsammy stated that at the time Trinidad and Tobago had 234,000 doses of vaccines, while Guyana had 465,000 doses of vaccines , which is twice the number of doses.
“But this is not the important point, it is his raising legitimacy issues with the vaccines Guyana has approved for use,” he added.
He detailed the safety of the Russian vaccine and Guyana’s decision to utilise it in the interest of saving the lives of its people.
He stated the vaccines used in Guyana are all safe and effective and this includes Sputnik V.
Ramsammy stated that not only are these vaccines produced in Russia, but production has started in India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, adding that production is also likely in a number of European countries.
He pointed out that Sputnik V vaccine effectiveness and safely have been scrutinised by the British Medical Journal, the Lancet, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals.
Given the data available to them and which was submitted to the WHO, he said Guyana made a decision that saving lives was more important than risking people’s lives and approved Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer and other vaccines.
Guyana Chamber:
Rowley’s scant regard
In a release the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) knocked Guyana’s Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon for his comments about “fake vaccines” utilised in Guyana and noted “with concern, the recent posturing by the chairman of Caricom, Dr Keith Rowley, implying that the vaccinations, which are being given to Guyanese, are unsafe”.
“This comes as no surprise as Dr Rowley fulfils his historical trait of demonstrating scant regard for the lives of Guyanese,” stated GCCI.
It added that it finds these efforts by Harmon and Rowley, who is Caricom chairman, “to be utterly reprehensible, callous and irresponsible and condemn these efforts to score cheap political points”.
President responds
Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali also issued a statement taking issue with Harmon who questioned the authenticity of the Sputnik V vaccines and called for them to be put on hold.
Ali stated that the Guyanese government has tried to procure vaccines from every single manufacturer, developer, countries; whether it was for Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sputnik.
“We tried countries directly, we tried developers directly, we tried manufacturers directly, and we tried diplomatic channels. We tried every single thing and we continue to try every single day,” he stated.
Ali pointed to his announcement earlier this year that Guyana was procuring the Sputnik V from the UAE at US$20 per dose and that the rationale then and now is the protection of Guyanese lives.
He stated that countries all across the globe used Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm prior to the WHO approval.
He noted that the UK used AstraZeneca before WHO approval.
Ali assured that every single shipment of Sputnik comes with batch numbers and serial numbers and before being administered they have to comply fully with the local regulatory approval system.
He added that on vaccination cards, there are batch numbers and serial numbers that can be matched back to the manufacturer’s data.