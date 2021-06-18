...PM under fire

IT was a Christmas Eve-like atmosphere in supermarkets yesterday as people rushed out to stock up on supplies for the Labour Day and Father’s Day weekend during which curfew hours have been extended.

During today which marks the Labour Day holiday and Father’s Day which is tomorrow, people are only permitted to be outdoors between the hours of 5.01 a.m. to 10.01 a.m.

The curfew in effect on these days is 10.02 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Even though there was a plea by Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee not to crowd the supermarkets yesterday, he said most of his member stores described the last-minute rush like “Christmas Eve”.