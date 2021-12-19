PM upset over story

WHO will be fired here? This is the question Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asked yesterday as he accused the Express of being “criminal” and undermining the nation’s vaccination programme.
The PM was reacting to a Sunday Express story which reported results of antibody titre tests (a test to determine the presence and level of antibodies in the blood) which sought to compare the results of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.
The story was based on the results of tests on blood samples from four patients — two vaccinated with Sinopharm and two with AstraZeneca.
The Express did not commission St Augustine Medical Laboratory (STAML) to conduct any scientific analysis. This lab was chosen because it is validated by the Ministry of Health and offers the antibody tests.
The lab’s management was informed of the Sunday Express report one day prior and no objections were expressed.
The Express spoke to three doctors who disclosed that the majority of the patients presented to them and who are symptomatic for Covid-19 are the unvaccinated and those who are vaccinated with Sinopharm.
“I have had patients who are fully vaccinated come to the clinic and are very ill. They are the ones vaccinated with the Sinopharm. I had one case of an elderly woman being sick and she was vaccinated with AstraZeneca.
Of course, the majority of the sick people and the ones who are dying and who end up dead are the unvaccinated,” said a doctor.
Another doctor urged all persons who are vaccinated with Sinopharm to get a Pfizer booster shot and not a third Sinopharm shot.
“The mRNA vaccine (Pfizer) is effective against the Omicron variant, the Sinopharm is not, so the best option at this time is Pfizer,” said the doctor.
The Express also spoke to internationally-recognised immunologist Dr Steven Myint, who is based in England.
Dr Myint is a coronavirus expert who developed the very first corona vaccine 35 years ago, a consultant virologist at the UK National Health Service (NHS), and also the National Clinical lead for diagnostics for UK NHS.
Myint said unequivocally that there is insufficient data on the Sinopharm vaccine and advised that the best vaccines to utilise are the mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.
‘Irresponsible journalism’
The Prime Minister yesterday took to Facebook to lambaste the Express, describing the report, titled “The Lab Report: Sinopharm Tested”, as the “worst piece of irresponsible journalism I have ever seen”.
“In a pandemic, where thousands of doctors and many international agencies and hundreds of thousands of newspapers and other media entities are present and reporting, the Express has made the discovery as published to undermine a vaccine which might very well be a victim of geopolitics,” he stated.
He added: “Where is the science here? Who are the people responsible for this data set being published in this way?
It’s not only embarrassing it is downright destructive and worrisome. Who will be fired here?”
Rowley further accused the Express of undermining the country’s vaccination programme. “To attempt to undermine a nation’s vaccination programme in a pandemic is nothing short of criminal!” he stated.
What the Sunday Express reported
The Sunday Express story stated that the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine does not seem to provide a high level of immunity protection against the Covid-19 virus.
The newspaper utilised St Augustine Medical Laboratory (STAML) to conduct antibody titre tests to analyse the level of antibodies in persons who are fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.
On November 25, 2021, blood samples were taken from two 60-year-old females.
One was fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, second dose June 23, 2021. The other was fully vaccinated with Sinopharm, second dose June 28, 2021.
In the case of the female vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the report stated that, based on the interpretation of results obtained on the Vitros Immunodiagnostics and Vitros Integrated System, the patient value obtained was 480.
The female vaccinated with Sinopharm patient value was 32.9.
On December 2, 2021, the samples from two additional persons were examined: a 56-year-old male who is fully vaccinated with Sinopharm, second dose on July 3, 2021, and a 38-year-old female fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, second dose on June 30, 2021. The male had a patient value of 9.28, whilst the female had a value of 503.