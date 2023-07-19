PM: US wants cops vetted

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government’s plan to establish a vetted unit within the TTPS is nothing new and cited the SAUTT (Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago).
He also said he did not “broad-brush” all police officers as corrupt when he said there were too many criminals in the police service.
Interviewed on i95 FM by Darion Marcelle yesterday, he said he spoke in the context of what the Government was going to be doing with the Americans who the Government had asked repeatedly to work with it to help fight violent crime, gun running, human trafficking, drug running, arms and ammunition flooding this country.
“All those people, especially the police officer who spoke for the police officers (Gideon Dickson, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Social and Welfare Association), they are just trying to fool people. When (former Prime Minister) Patrick Manning Government created SAUTT, what was the condition and separation of SAUTT from the rest of the police service? That was a vetted unit. To get into SAUTT you had to be vetted and when you got into SAUTT you got a special allowance,” the Prime Minister said.
“So when I heard a lawyer saying, if you give some officers a special allowance, it will cause this and it will cause that, they are just making mischief...Let me go further, the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, when they apply for their jobs through the Police Service Commission, they have to be vetted. And if they are not vetted, they can’t continue in the process as an applicant. There is one particular Commissioner of Police who up and down the country making noise who was an applicant for that position of Commissioner of Police and when he went to be vetted (polygraphed), he walked out because he didn’t like the questions and he was told ‘hello, if you want to remain an applicant here, you have to be vetted’. He had to come back into the process, otherwise he couldn’t have been considered to be an officer...So I don’t know what all this is about, as though I have come up with something. And you hear these two-by-four politicians who have nothing to say and want something to hold on to, accusing me as prime minister of coming up with this great danger to the democracy and the Constitution. They are all just talking nonsense,” the Prime Minister stated.
“This is not just a Trinidad and Tobago thing because it is recognised that what we have to do to fight the criminal enterprises, you require officers who can handle confidential information and with whom our foreign supporters will do business,” he added.
No reinventing the wheel
Rowley said the US had just recently raised with Caricom governments an offer to fight criminals who are flooding countries here with guns from America.
“And one of the conditions to work with us is that they need officers who are vetted. So this is not a Trinidad and Tobago thing only, it is a Caricom thing,” he said. He said the same people who criticised the crime symposium as a waste of time were criticising what was coming out of that initiative in terms of cooperation in the fight against crime.
He said the US, in wanting to share information with us, “one of the conditions is that they must have the confidence that the people with whom they will associate- and I am talking about the FBI .... we have to prepare our agencies to be in a satisfactory mood to work with the United States agencies, especially now that gun and ammunition trafficking across state lines and across the border is now a federal crime...And one of the conditions is that we don’t want criminals looking for criminals”.
On the criticisms of broad-brushing police officers as corrupt, the Prime Minister said when he announced the plan to establish a vetted unit to ensure that there were fewer corrupt police officers, he spoke specifically about the challenges that police officers face, the very good job that they are doing and the dangers that they put themselves in to protect the population as well as the Government’s support for the work that they do.
He said the accusation that he was broad-brushing was really because some people were uncomfortable about the facts and the truth.
“Nothing that I have said is new. I have heard people..saying that the whole idea of a vetted unit in the police service, and the paying of different officers separately to do work, will mash up the public service. And all I spoke about there is record and history, I didn’t invent any wheel there.”