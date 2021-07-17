PM: Vaccines still voluntary, for now

Taking the Covid-19 vaccine will remain a voluntary process, for now.
But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not ruling out making the vaccine mandatory in the future if the Covid-19 situation worsens.
Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Rowley said he is not a dictator and Government is not considering bringing legislation to make vaccination mandatory at this time.
Rowley’s comments come as several restaurants, including KFC and Mario’s Pizza, have taken the decision to not allow unvaccinated staff back out to work immediately.
The policy has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting the decision, and others arguing it infringes upon individuals’ constitutional rights.
“The vaccination programme in Trinidad and Tobago is voluntary,” said the Prime Minister. “That should not surprise anybody because we expect that everybody in Trinidad and Tobago wants to live, to survive the virus, and therefore we leave it for your action to give you the best chance to that outcome, given the response to the virus is largely personal responsibility.
“However, if some time ahead of us a new virus or a variant of this virus or any kind of infection assails this nation and it is far more destructive than this one... then this Government, like any other government in the world facing that condition, will have to act.”
The Prime Minister said mandatory vaccination is not a new concept as it has been done before with other illnesses.
Nevertheless, he said he was grateful that the conversation has been taking place.
“Because I see it as an educating conversation,” he said. “There are hundreds of millions of people around the world who are now vaccinated. And there are hundreds of millions who are not vaccinated. The data is that the ravaging from the Covid-19 virus and its variants is considerably reduced or ameliorated for those people who are vaccinated. So that means, and you don’t have to be a scientist, that the vaccines are contributing to an improved response of the human population.”
Rowley once again called on the population to make the right decision and get vaccinated.
Rowley noted that some people have a preference as to which vaccine they receive.
But he said if people are waiting on the Pfizer vaccine, they will be waiting in vain.
Trinidad and Tobago is expecting to receive a shipment of Pfizer vaccines in August, but these will be used to vaccinate secondary school pupils, as it is the only vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for use in children over 12 years of age, the Prime Minister said.
All other vaccines have only been approved for adults 18 and over.
“If there are any of you out there waiting for the Pfizer vaccine, as long as you are not in the secondary population, you will be waiting,” Rowley advised. “If we get our hands on a supply from the United States... the first call on those vaccines would be our high school-age population and that will put us in good stead to present them at school in September.”