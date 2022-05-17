This country’s top cop has been called upon to find the 1997 Robert Sabga task force report and take action against all those implicated in the “shocking revelations” contained in it.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday issued the public call to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob as he disclosed he was now advised that the Justice Judith Jones Committee sought diligently to get access to the Sabga report but even their best efforts could not provide them with a copy from any source.
In a Facebook post and media release, the Prime Minister expressed shock and anger about reading about the Sabga report in the media.
The Sunday Express reported exclusively on the content of the 25-year-old report which was never laid in Parliament.
Rowley stated that, through the local media, he is now discovering that there was/is a Sabga report produced by investigators who inspected and collected information from nine children’s homes and described some of the most awful conditions and treatment meted out by person/s associated with child care and custody at the nation’s care centres.
“I am shocked, scandalised and angry as a result of what I have read in the local media where some of our worst suspicions appear to have been long confirmed and known perpetrators have been protected and aided by persons and institutions known and unknown,” he added.
“I am today publicly calling on the Commissioner of Police to take immediate steps to find this Sabga report and the evidence of all those who were aware of this frightening situation and take all necessary action against all who have been implicated in or with these very shocking revelations as published,” he stated.
Rowley stated that the national population is understandably angered by what appears to be facts where persons could have been identified as mistreating minors in their care, even committing heinous crimes against these unfortunate children and such persons instead of being prosecuted to the full extent of the law have enjoyed secrecy and protection of others.
Expenditure increased from $30m to $88m
Rowley said the public will recall that he always paid special attention to homes for Children out of his abiding concern for those and all unfortunate children at all locations, children who are orphans or wards of the state and who depend on the state and the wider society to take responsibility for their care, guidance and upbringing.
He said as Prime Minister he established the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister and operationalised the Children’s Authority, expanding its scope through setting up regional assessment centres and administrative offices in South, Central, Sangre Grande and Tobago, alongside the Head Office in Port of Spain.
He added that to provide better professional care and attention facilities were increased from three to 13 and staff was doubled. Expenditure increased from $30 million to $88 million.
“All this time I and my Government were totally unaware of the contents of a Sabga report which is now being serialised in the media,” he stated.
Rowley stated that he recently indicated to Parliament that this Government had established a committee to enquire into its concerns about reports of abuses and other shortcomings in this national effort of caring for these children.
The expert committee, he stated, did its work with dispatch and submitted its findings to the Government in late December 2021.
He noted that by April of 2022 the unabridged report of this exercise was laid in Parliament for public information.