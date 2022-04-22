PM: We are a violent society

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has reacted to the spate of killings over the past week, describing Trinidad and Tobago as a violent society.
Rowley made the comment during a news conference at Piarco International Airport yesterday, following his return from Barbados.
In the past seven days alone, some 20 murders were recorded.
Asked whether this country was losing the fight against crime, Rowley said statements of generalisation are not helpful.
“Because I don’t notice anybody running away from the fact that we are a violent society and in recent years a number of persons have gotten their hands on firearms, handguns in particular. And in recent times, worse, some of our citizens have gotten their hands on heavier weapons, automatic assault weapons. And some of our people have been engaged in crime for profit,” he said.
Rowley said the Government and the police are doing what they can to disarm persons and bring perpetrators to justice.
However, he said the Government is limited in what it can do when it comes to domestic crimes.
“I know that there are calls for the Government to do more, but there are certain limitations to what the Government can do with respect to household crimes. But the gun crimes are largely the main stream of crime in this country.
“The Government is engaged, the Police Service, we gather information and we act upon it and, of course, we are hoping that the justice system would be one where we can get trials and convictions quickly.
“Unfortunately, that is not happening. We just have to keep doing more of what we believe will work, which is to find those who are so inclined, find those who are disposed to using firearms against their friends and neighbours, their family, and bring them to justice.”
Rowley appealed to the public to support the police by coming forward with information. He said the Government is also in the process of procuring CCTV cameras to be installed across the country, as well as the upgrading of existing ones.
“The Cabinet has already addressed those issues with respect to obtaining a new suite of cameras both in terms of number and quality. The Cabinet has cleared that, funding is made available for it, we are going through a procurement process..,” he said.
Violence in schools
The Prime Minister also took note of a number of fights involving schoolchildren that have taken place since the reopening of schools on Tuesday. Several videos of fights have been circulating on social media involving pupils in school uniform, in some cases on the school compound.
Rowley said this was unacceptable. “While I understand that it’s a new environment that we have been home for almost two years coming out, some children are releasing some negative energy. But the violence that I am seeing is unacceptable,” he said.
The PM said the Ministry of Education is actively engaged in reviewing the process by which pupils who exhibit violent behaviour are restrained.
“You will hear more about that in the future, but there ought to be consequences for violent behaviour as well as providing support for children so as to reduce the opportunities for them to act out those violent actions,” he added.
Rowley said the parents of these children must also be involved in assessing and improving their behaviour. He, however, said the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools is not on the table at this time, adding, “There is no intention to beat our way out of this.”
Fuel price increase
Addressing the fuel price increase that came into effect on Tuesday and the protests against it, Rowley stressed the Government is still bearing a significant portion of the cost of obtaining fuel.
He said fuel prices have increased internationally and the Government is sharing the burden of that increase equally with the public.
“If the Government does not pay that portion of the subsidy, then the user would have had to pay all of it,” he said.
He said the increase was reasonable.
“There was a time when people in this country paid the full price of fuel. It was a Government initiative that said we would provide some assistance through a subsidy. That subsidy programme worked well and it was affordable because an additional tax was placed on the oil companies and that additional revenue was used to be the subsidy. But over time the product just kept getting more expensive.”
Rowley said the issue has nothing to do with the shutting-down of the Petrotrin oil refinery, and he urged the public not to fall for that “gobbledygook”.
“I just ask the population to be reasonable. Yes, it is something we would rather not have to deal with but the reality is that the product costs more and the taxpayers are paying half of the cost and you the user is paying the other half,” he said.
When asked if fuel at the pump will decrease if oil prices decrease on the international market, he said: “We are formulating at this point in time that trigger point where we did say early on, that each month, a posted price will be put there and that posted price would be related to the prevailing market circumstance.
“We are going to get there very soon and the Minister of Finance is already working on that. And the trigger points would be made known to the population and we are hoping that we’ll be in a position where the first of each month we can post a price in relation to what I’ve just said. And if the price goes down below that, the same way we raised it in the context of the subsidy, it is reasonable to expect that if the price goes significantly that the price the price at the pump will go down.
“That is something that we will be doing for the first time in this country for a long time...”
Blackout report
Rowley also addressed the independent report on the island-wide power outage that occurred on February 16.
The PM received the report on April 4, but it is yet to be made public.
Questioned on when the report would be released to the public, Rowley said it was passed on to the Minister of Public Utilities, who was “digesting” it, and it would be released if the minister recommends it. He, however, said he had seen the report and it was technical and straightforward.
“Contrary to what some people may think, it’s a report that deals with a technicality. The people who did the report are experts in that matter. They gave their experience and they made certain recommendations and, if only for the population to be aware of the recommendations and the cause, they should make that public soon.”
Rowley said the Government has nothing to hide.
Mask mandate remains
Rowley further announced that despite most Covid-19 restriction being lifted, the mask-wearing mandate will remain in place at this time, as the virus is still circulating.
“The science and the medical advice is that we continue to wear the mask because it reduces, if not eliminates, our individual danger either from getting it for ourselves, or spreading it to others.
“It is a little inconvenience, but that inconvenience is worth a whole lot if it prevents us from ending up in a situation of economic disturbance and disruption.” Rowley said some further adjustments will be made to the Covid-19 protocols, and he will be meeting with the health team soon to discuss these adjustments. The adjustments will concern travel, namely entry into the country of unvaccinated persons, and the cruise ship industry.
“The mask is the only one we are expecting to keep as a Covid-19 response, at least in the weeks ahead, because it is simple, and right now it is only in a public place... and where it is definitely common sense...,” he said.