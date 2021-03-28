...PM: We are all poorer

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has paid tribute to former Independent senator Louise Horne, who died yesterday at the age of 107.
“I served in the Senate with former Independent senator Louise Horne from 1987-1990. I learnt a lot from her and the nation benefited from her many insightful contributions,” Rowley wrote on the PM’s Facebook page.
“We are all poorer for her passing having been enriched by her sterling lifelong service to Trinidad and Tobago. Condolences to all her loved ones,” he added.
And the National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement (PNM) is also mourning the passing of “icon Dame Louise Horne”.
“The League notes that Dame Horne was a beacon, lighting the way for many young women to become respected professionals by emulating her fearless footsteps,” said the Women’s League in a news release yesterday.
“Born in the Borough of Arima, she was once a well-loved teacher whose most famous student was Aldwyn Roberts (Lord Kitchener). An avid pursuer of academic excellence, she then went on to study nutrition on a Government Scholarship in the University of London. Ms Horne became a global traveller in the pursuit of her studies of the multi-disciplines involved in dietetics.
“Upon her return to Trinidad, Dame Horne again broke barriers by becoming the first female senator of Trinidad and Tobago. Former Independent senator Horne was nationally renowned for her work as a nutritionist. For over a decade and more she was an advocate for proper nutrition education as well as nutritious meals for schools and hospitals. She was also credited for introducing the National School Feeding Programme. She was a staunch supporter for better benefits for single mothers and considered a distinguished member of the Coterie of Social Workers.
“Ms Horne made further history as one of only two Trinidadian women honoured as a Dame by the Roman Catholic Church by Pope John Paul II.
“Lady vice-chairman of the League Camille Robinson-Regis recalls Dame Horne as a woman of dignity and honour and extols all women to live as joyfully as Dame Horne, embracing life in all its glory whilst helping others along the way,” the release stated.
“The League offers deepest condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace and rise In glory.”