To whom was $11 million paid to support Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts in helping Venezuelan migrants?
This is what Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would like to know.
One thing seemed certain though—that money was not given to the Government of T&T.
So said the Prime Minister in responding to a question on the “pull” factors for the migrant crisis facing this country, at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.
“Pull factor? Well, I was hoping that by now you could tell me where $11 million was going. That’s a huge pull.
“If there is $11 million in Trinidad and Tobago to support migrants coming here, as the head of the Government of this country, I would love to know who is getting that money. And I am awaiting the answers to that because it would tell me what exactly the strength of the pull factor is,” the Prime Minister said.
The US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has said the US Government was the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance for the Venezuela regional crisis, and noted since 2017, it had contributed more than $1.2 billion to the cause, including $11 million to support Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts in helping Venezuelans living in this country.
“I read it in the papers like you. So it has raised certain questions and we await the answers. Who is getting that money?” the Prime Minister asked.
The US Embassy did not immediately respond last night to a request from the Express for comment.
The judges live here
On the issue of the recent court judgment granting an interim injunction allowing an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl to remain in Trinidad and Tobago, pending the determination of her constitution claim at the High Court, the Prime Minister said the substantive matter is still to be dealt with.
“Let us wait and see what the court says. What I do hope and I genuinely expect is that those who are making decisions in the judiciary are seized of the sovereignty of the country, of the laws of the country, and the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Because they live here, their families live here, this is their country, like my country, like your country, and the laws are meant to protect us first and foremost as we take our place in the world.
“Let us see what happens in the court, but the one thing for sure is that the narrative that the Government was acting illegally and is a renegade Government breaking international law, that has been sufficiently debunked,” he said.
PM: Millions paid to defend court matters
The Prime Minister noted every time someone goes to court suing the Government for all manner of evil, the Government turns up in court with lawyers properly briefed to argue for the interest of Trinidad and Tobago, and it abides by the ruling of the court.
He said the Government did this at great expense.
“Because what you all don’t know is the millions of dollars that it costs for the taxpayer to go to court to fight those cases, and when the State wins, we don’t get to recover (the costs). And when the State loses, it is a bonanza for lawyers who troll with the other bottom-feeders there,” he said.
Asked whether the Government needed to make the immigration laws clearer, the Prime Minister said if the Government sees loopholes in the law that are being exploited, it would address them.
Asked about his meeting with the Venezuelan ambassador on Monday, the Prime Minister said the Government was required to speak to the Government of Venezuela, and all other governments for that matter, “and those for whom that is a problem, ‘they head just hard’”.
The Prime Minister said meeting with the ambassador was “all in a day’s work”.