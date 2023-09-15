PM willing to work with Opposition

TRINIDAD and Tobago is a violent society, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday, but added that the Government was doing all it could to respond, including being willing to work with the Opposition.
“Having heard the Opposition Leader speak on Monday, I intend to write to her and ask her to supply or receive personnel from the Government on the issue of crime, and the Government will receive from her side on the issue of crime and let us see what common grounds exist that the Parliament can deal with...it’s all good to say this and say that, but when the rubber hits the road, you have to look to see what direction the traffic is going in...and if there is an opportunity for collaboration, for the betterment of the country, we are willing to explore it,” Rowley said.
At the time, he was speaking during the post-Cabinet retreat news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, where he touched on several issues that affected the country and which had been discussed at the Crews Inn retreat.
He noted that crime was one of the topics discussed, as it was on the forefront of the national conversation.
“Put to the forefront now in the national conversation, one is the high levels of violent crime, notwithstanding some other elements of crime might be subsiding. But what really attracts our attention and is of greatest concern to us is the high levels of violent crime. It gives us no pass to say that it is something being experienced throughout the region and the wider world. But we are having to focus on our situation in a way that others have to focus on theirs,” Rowley said.
And while he assured that all was being done, he noted that there was a violence in the society that needed to be treated with.
While not calling her by name, he referred to the murder of Adanna Simon, 28, who was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her 41-year-old cousin, on Tuesday night on Queen Street in La Brea.
Police said a geometry compass was used to kill Simon.
The two were said to have been arguing over money owed following a minor road traffic accident.
“How does one put that in the scheme of things? Does anyone in the country anticipate that? Did anyone in the family anticipated that? I’m sorry to say that when that happens, we have to come to the conclusion that we are a violent society. Could that not have been avoided?...I know what a compass is. And for that to be used as a killing tool...who are we? Why is this happening?” Rowley asked.
He also pointed out that citizens needed to put more examination on the people around them and the company they kept.
He said the number of murders reported annually were not committed by someone “from Mars”, but mostly by residents of this country. And, as a result, citizens needed to work with law enforcement in tackling crime.
Hinds stays
When asked about his thoughts of the performance of Fitzgerald Hinds as Minister of National Security, Rowley simply noted that the work was being done and while he was aware of the calls in various sectors for Hinds to step down, he will remain in his position for the foreseeable future.
“There are some people who are less pleased with my own performance than his...there is no minister in the Cabinet right now who has had their name called for removal more than me. So I understand where he is coming from, and how these things go, but I also understand that the work is being done,” Rowley said.