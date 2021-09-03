PM worried over Tobago hesitancy

“Yuh playing with yuh lives,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warned Tobagonians yesterday, as he expressed his “worry” over their “lack of cooperation” on Covid-19 vaccination.
The Prime Minister was speaking at a news conference in Tobago at the PM’s official residence in Blenheim, at which he announced an easing of Covid restrictions.
Churches, which have been closed for about four months, are being reopened from Monday, but at 25-per cent capacity with one-hour services.
The Prime Minister urged the leadership in “every church, mandir, mosque” and all places of worship to encourage their flock to get vaccinated.
“Being vaccinated improves our safety and from that standpoint while we worship God, we do what God says which is to tie your camel and try and get as many people vaccinated as possible,” he said.
Rowley was referring to one of the sayings (Hadith) of the Prophet Muhammad, who in response to a statement from Bedouin that he was leaving his camel untied because he had put his trust in Allah, replied: “Tie your camel first and then put your trust in Allah”.
The Prime Minister noted that one of the most “impassioned” pleas for people to get vaccinated came from the Archbishop (Jason Gordon), who joined other leaders in an exhortation to the population.
He also announced the increase in the seabridge capacity from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, which he noted would allow for increased movement of people between Trinidad and Tobago.
Hope for gyms, bars,
casinos to open
Rowley offered the hope that there would be, at the end of this month, further liberalisation of the current Covid arrangements to include vaccinated persons being allowed to attend gyms, restaurants, casinos, in-house dining, cinemas and even bars.
“If the projections remain on the curves that we saw, without a worsening of the situation, and in parallel with an aggressive programme of vaccination in September, by the end of this month, four weeks from now, that we can operate certain aspects of business as safe zones, where you can encourage vaccinated persons to participate in gyms, restaurants, in-house dining, cinemas, casinos and hopefully bars.
“If we increase our vaccination uptake....and I trust that between now and the end of the month, enough Tobagonians can move our vaccination from where it is... to where it should be,” he said.
Emphasising that the answer to the threat posed by the pandemic was to “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate”, the Prime Minister continued his strong pitch to the people of Tobago.
“I must say that I am very disappointed at the response to the threat in Tobago. I am concerned from the standpoint that Tobago does not have the infrastructure of a large number of nurses, doctors, hospitals and beds to cope with dangerous heavy outbreak (of Covid 19)...
“When you look at the exposure in Tobago and the lack of interest in using the protection of the vaccines, I think that Tobago people need to pay attention to their safety. I know there are people carrying a conversation, encouraging you not to cooperate. It is your right to listen to these leaders, it is your right to make your own decision, but it is also my duty to alert you that if those rights lead you to a place where there is not sufficient healthcare available, basically, what you doing is playing with yuh life.” He added sardonically: “After all, it’s only your life.” He said the Government will speak with Caribbean Airlines to see whether the State-owned airline could “add a flight to two to Tobago”.
PM on opening of beaches:
Vaccinate first
The Prime Minister said people could not have it both ways. “I heard voices from Tobago demanding that the beaches be opened. We do know for a fact that the last time we opened beaches, we were able to relate spikes to the opening of the beaches, “so you cannot be uncooperative with the cure and demand that we open the beaches”.
He said the Government expected that Tobago could have been in a situation where its population was fully vaccinated, because the circumstances would have allowed Tobago, with its smaller population and the availability of vaccines there, to have become “a safe zone”. But they (the population) are not interested in that, he said.
“Had Tobago done that for those who are looking at the economic side of things, you have marketed yourself as a safe zone. But instead of that, (what) we are getting now is a report that the hospital system in Tobago is under threat,” he said.
He noted that where any moral suasion was being applied, people were asserting the rights of the individual.
But no partying and
street parades
Addressing a question on Carnival, the Prime Minister said he could not see traditional street parades being allowed, since the risk of spread would be too great. He said a conversation on Carnival activities would come up very soon.
“Carnival has a number of facets and it may be that if we are in a good position, vaccinated-wise, that certain kinds of Carnival activities would lend themselves to being entertained. I don’t at this point in time see Carnival parades where large masses come out, because that is an environment that might still be a threat in February—that is five months from now.
“However, there are other kinds of Carnival activities that may be encouraged, depending on the circumstance. It is a little too early now to say that the Carnival is completely compromised,” he said.
Rowley said to date, 516,000 people (36.8 per cent of the population) had been partially vaccinated and 408,000 people (29.1 per cent of the population) had been fully vaccinated. He said it was against this background that the Government was cautiously easing up on the Covid restrictions.
In response to a question on whether parties and other such events may also be allowed by the start of October, the Prime Minister said he did not anticipate the Government encouraging partying-type events. “We may still have to not congregate since that is what provides the opportunity for the spread (of the virus),” he said.
He said the Government was being very cautious, and moving with the expectation that the population would not do anything to reverse the gains it had made.
“If by the end of the month the situation in the country is that we should not, in the context of cautious approach, go further in opening up, then we don’t. God willing, if there is no reversal, or spike or explosion, then of course we will cautiously extend the opening,” he said.