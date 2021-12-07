PNM back to 1 seat in THA

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) 14/1 election result in favour of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) was akin to a political earthquake, matching the physical ones which took place yesterday.
Kelvon Morris, who contested the Darrel Spring/Whim seat, was the only People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate to survive the tremour. The PNM has come full circle and returned to the days where it had a lone voice on the THA (that of William McKenzie, who passed away recently).
The PDP won 14 of the 15 seats in the THA, while the PNM won one seat, according to preliminary results released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).
According to the EBC release, the voter turnout was 57 per cent, with 29,273 votes cast from an electorate of 51,383.
The breakdown of votes received by the political parties show that the PDP received approximately 5,000 votes more than the PNM.
The PDP received 16,932 votes; the PNM 11,943; Innovative Democratic Alliance 295; The Class Action Reform Movement 0; The Unity of the People 6.
Both the PNM and the PDP have requested recounts. The PDP has requested a recount for the sole seat won by the PNM—Darrel Spring/Whim while the PNM has requested a recount for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, which the PDP won by two votes. That loser is outgoing Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis.
Augustine: No victimisation
Before the EBC’s release, there was a prevailing belief that the PDP had made a clean sweep. Speaking on i95FM, while he had not yet received the final tally from the EBC, PDP’s deputy leader Farley Augustine said results from the PDP’s polling agent suggested it was 15/0.
He said the party had prepared itself for a recount (to be requested by the PNM) in respect of the electoral district which the PDP had won by two votes.
He said the party would accept the election results and would not request a recount unless the numbers coming from their polling agents do not match the numbers provided by the EBC.
“Not because we want to be greedy but because we would want to ensure that we are safeguarding democracy,” Augustine said.
Augustine also gave the assurance that there would be no victimisation under a PDP administration.
“Dealing with our last workforce, there is no requirement for the (new) THA to come in and fire people. That would be disastrous for our economy.
“We have to build out the competitive private sector and we have to support and cradle a significant entrepreneurial drive...If we build a private sector and support entrepreneurial drive, people of themselves may choose to leave the THA. We wouldn’t have to fire anybody. People will migrate to where they can earn more money,” Augustine said.
Senators congratulate PDP
In the Senate yesterday morning, Independent Senator, Tobago-born Maria Dillon Remy, also referred to a 15/0 result.
“Permit me to congratulate the Progressive Democratic Patriots for winning the Tobago House of Assembly election with a resounding 15/nil margin.
“It was not necessarily expected by people. But I think the people in Tobago have clearly stated that they desire to manage their affairs in a different manner,” she said, as she began her contribution on the Special Economic Zones bill.
Dillon Remy said: “I think the principles that went into the making of this bill is what Tobagonians have been seeking to change for the past 40 years because this bill seeks to legislate that the Tobago House of Assembly applies to a body corporate—the Special Economic Zone Authority—to develop land space in Tobago.”
She said the election provided her with the opportunity to speak on the bill as it relates to internal self government, specifically the proposed Self Government Bill and she asked the Attorney General to consider the proposed Tobago (Self Government) Bill in the framing of the Special Economic Zones Bill.
UNC Senator David Nakhid also referred to a 15/0 victory as he commented on what happened on Monday night.
“I think our esteemed and Honourable Prime Minister after his invitation to the Climate Control forum probably got the mandate wrong—it was to have a greener economy, not have a completely green Tobago, which is what transpired yesterday.
“And we would like to congratulate the PDP on an outstanding showing and victory which augurs well not only for Tobago but for Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
PNM Members in disbelief
Yesterday PNM members were still in a state of disbelief over the results. While many members were doubtful about a victory, they were wholly unprepared for the extent of the defeat.
Sources said leader of the PNM Tobago Island Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, was distressed on Monday night as the results came in. This is her second election in which she has not been on the winning side.
An important issue would be the appointment of a Councillor and whether either Davidson-Celestine or Ancil Dennis would be considered for this position or whether the PNM would select someone who did not contest a seat.
“It was in 1996 when Orville London lost the Scarborough seat by four votes that the PNM for the first time broke tradition and Minority Leader McKenzie, made defeated candidate London, a Councillor. Four years later London became Chief Secretary.
For 12 years PNM had one seat in the THA and yesterday it returned to that familiar fate.