Pnm crime-fighting promises under the microscope

With 501 murders recorded for the year thus far, crime has moved from a major headache to migraine level.
In July, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley identified crime and violence as the number one issue facing the country, and said the time had perhaps come for crime to be declared a public health emergency.
Two years earlier, when the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), led by Rowley, presented its election manifesto ahead of the 2020 general election, it was confident the crime situation was improving, attributing this to a number of measures and initiatives it had implemented during its previous term in office.
Among the measures the party credited for an improvement in crime were:
• restructuring of critical units in the Police Service
• construction of several new police stations
• use of better technology and equipment such as GPS tracking, CCTV, body cameras and drones
• upgrade of coastal radar system
• refurbishment of Coast Guard interceptors
• acquisition of 200 new motorbikes for the Police Service
• commissioning of the construction of two cape-class offshore patrol vessels from Australia.
‘Successful’ crime-fighting
measures
The PNM also listed a number of social interventions among its successful crime-fighting measures, including:
• establishment of Team Nightingale to deal with issues associated with individuals returning from ISIS conflict zones
• expansion of the Military-Led Academic Training and Civilian Conservation Corps programmes for youth
• provision of greater support for the Cadet Force and Police Youth Clubs
• launch of the Cure Violence programme to assist with mediation and intervention in at-risk communities
• expansion and improvement of training and academic programmes for prison inmates
• collaboration with NGOs such as Vision On Mission to promote reform and rehabilitation of inmates
• registration of some 16,500 Venezuelan migrants for humanitarian and security reasons.
These measures, according to the manifesto, contributed to citizens feeling safer in 2020 than they did five years earlier.
The party vowed to “continue its progressive programme of building capacity and strengthening our national security apparatus and institutions to combat crime and criminality”, and outlined a long list of national security measures to be implemented during its 2020-2025 term in office.
Unfulfilled promises
Several national security measures outlined in its 2015 manifesto, however, remained unfulfilled at the end of the 2015-2020 term.
In its 2015 manifesto, the party identified the lack of secure leadership as a challenge for the Police Service, noting there had been no substantive commissioner of police since 2012.
“As a result, the leadership of the Police Service has been in a state of instability for the last five years and despite having a special majority in Parliament, the UNC-led regime made no effort to improve the system,” the manifesto said.
“Without security of tenure at the top, there can be no meaningful improvement in the service.”
The PNM said its first priority would be to amend the cumbersome procedures for the appointment of a CoP and his deputies, so that permanent appointments can be made in the shortest possible time.
This promise was initially fulfilled, resulting in the appointment of Gary Griffith in 2018. The CoP selection process, however, descended into chaos following the expiration of Griffith’s three-year contract in August 2021.
The controversy resulted in the resignations of all members of the Police Service Commission, and public confidence wavering in the CoP-selection process.
Rowley has since described Griffith’s appointment as “the biggest mistake of my life”.
The Police Service is now back to a state of flux without a substantive CoP. Substantive deputy commissioner McDonald Jacob is currently acting in the role.
In 2015, the PNM election manifesto also highlighted the country’s porous borders as a “major source of the proliferation of illegal guns and drugs, which are primary drivers of crime in Trinidad and Tobago”.
The party said to address this threat, it would establish a Joint Border Protection Agency to manage the security and integrity of country’s borders. Plans were also made for the establishment of a Police Management Agency and Police Service Inspectorate which would measure, evaluate and report regularly to Parliament on the performance of all police divisions. It is uncertain whether these measures were implemented.
In its 2020 election manifesto, the PNM identified more plans and initiatives aimed at tackling the crime problem to be implemented during its 2020-2025 term, some of which have already been delivered.
At the top of the list was the upgrading of infrastructure and new construction projects.
The party promised to continue its programme of construction of new police stations and fire stations in strategic locations and to upgrade the nation’s prisons during its current term in office. New police stations have already been built at Besson Street, St Joseph, Carenage and St Clair locations in Trinidad, and Shirvan Road and Roxborough in Tobago.
The PNM delivered on its promises to construct a permanent regimental base in South Trinidad at Camp La Romaine, as well as upgrading of Defence Force facilities at Staubles Bay and Teteron.
National security
infrastructure
Other 2020 manifesto promises related to national security infrastructure and technology upgrades are either still in the works or yet to commence. These include:
• refurbishment of the Remand Prison
• construction of a new Police Service headquarters in Sea Lots
• construction of a new state-of-the-art DNA and Forensic Centre
• construction of new facilities for the Defence Force in Tobago
• construction of a new prison in Tobago.
In the area of technology and equipment, these include:
• use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to aid in crime-fighting
• acquisition of helicopters
• upgrading of the fixed-wing assets of the Air Guard
• procurement of state-of-the-art emergency response patrol vehicles
• expansion of the Police Service CCTV Command Centre capability; upgrade of the technology at the National Operations Fusion Centre and National Intelligence Fusion Centre
• acquisition of state-of-the-art intelligence equipment
• investment in body cameras and tasers
• procurement of interceptors for the Coast Guard
• provision of equipment and fire trucks and tenders for the Fire Service
• upgrading of the Immigration Department’s systems to facilitate the use of biometrics and other available technology.
Crime scene upgrades
With regard to crime scene investigation capabilities, the party promised during its current term in office to:
• improve forensic capabilities and ballistics testing
• expand and operationalise the Police Service Marine Branch
• expand the National Intelligence Fusions Centre to assist intelligence-driven law enforcement operations
• establish a specialised multi-agency border interdiction unit to tackle the illegal importation of narcotics, weapons and other contraband items
• recruit forensic investigators, auditors, lawyers and other professionals to pursue white-collar crime.
The 2020 manifesto also focused on social and employee benefit programmes as part of the planned national security response. These plans include:
• improvement of prison facilities and introduction of new programmes to improve literacy, training and education of incarcerated individuals
• establishment of a hospital facility for members of the Police Service
• expansion of the Military-Led Academic Training and Civilian Conservation Corps programmes
• greater outreach between the Police Service and at-risk communities, reintroduction of youth camps, expansion of youth clubs to mentor at-risk youth
• expansion of the Cure Violence programme and intervention programmes
• a health insurance plan and easier access to housing for members of the protective services.