The People’s National Movement (PNM) is praying for the health and well-being of former minister Marlene McDonald but pointed out that the corruption charges against her stemmed from matters that did not occur under Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s leadership.

In a news release yesterday, PNM public relations officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing stated that the party was saddened by the state of events and thanked McDonald for her service.

“While undoubtedly saddened by this turn of events, the People’s National Movement is thankful for the yeoman service Ms McDonald has provided, both as a Deputy Political Leader with responsibility for Legislative Matters and as the Port of Spain South MP for the past 12 years.

“The party also recalls with gratitude her stint as Chief Whip in the House of Representatives during the Opposition years of 2010-2015,” stated Lezama-Lee Sing.

