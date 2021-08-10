PNM reaffirms commitment

The People’s National Movement (PNM) one-year anniversary of its second term in office under Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley passed quietly yesterday with an expression of gratitude to the population for making the “right choice”.
The Express yesterday contacted the Prime Minister, PNM chairman Colm Imbert, lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis and Government Minister Stuart Young for comment, but there was no immediate response.
Later yesterday when asked about Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s claim that under his leadership since 2015, some $300 billion was spent with nothing to show for it, the Prime Minister fired back via WhatsApp:
“I’m glad she, even in her stupor of fog, is not able to say that we stole that. At least she could say that we spent the people’s money on the people’s business, especially in a pandemic, which from her ridiculous utterances, she still thinks it’s about dome and sunshine.”
Rowley’s WhatsApp profile photo yesterday was the written message, “One year later... Thank you for making the right choice,” set on a red background.
On August 10, 2020, the PNM was victorious at the general election, winning 22 of the 41 seats, with the United National Congress (UNC) claiming 19 seats. It was Rowley’s second consecutive victory since he became PNM leader.
The Prime Minister was at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday where he received a courtesy call from Admiral Craig S Faller, the commander of the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).
According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the meeting focused on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including security cooperation, and the continued strengthening of the long-standing relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.
Energy Minister Stuart Young, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore and Colonel Claudia Carrizales, Chief Military Liaison Officer, also attended the meeting.
On the PNM’s Facebook page there was a post thanking those who voted for the Rowley Government.
“One year ago, we humbly asked you for your vote. That you came out in overwhelming numbers may be history now, but it does not diminish the depth of our gratitude for your continued endorsement of our leadership, and for our renewed mandate. Thank you for your support on August 10, 2020, and for your support today,” the post stated.
The PNM stated that the past year has been full of its challenges, “but today, we once again reaffirm our sense of resolve and our deep commitment to you, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and to our collective FUTURE.
“One year later, we thank you for making us your only choice for good governance in Trinidad and Tobago. And for affirming that the People’s National Movement is STILL the RIGHT CHOICE.”