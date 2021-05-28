PNM stalwart dies from Covid

The People’s National Movement (PNM) was plunged into mourning yesterday with the death of party stalwart Joycelyn Bodden from Covid-19.
Bodden was described as a “committed and selfless” soldier who was the PNM’s longest-serving welfare officer.
Bodden, a pillar in the PNM who was in her 70s, passed away at the Couva Hospital at 2 a.m. yesterday.
People close to her in the know said Bodden had contracted shingles, developed a bad reaction to it and was admitted to St Clair Medical. Because she needed continuous care, a private nurse was also engaged to tend to her needs. Bodden however developed symptoms of Covid-19 and after confirmation was taken to Couva Hospital.
By that time her condition had deteriorated substantially and her lungs had been severely compromised by Covid.
It is understood that Bodden had her last rites administered via Zoom on Thursday and died thereafter.
Bodden, who joined the PNM on February 1, 1990 under the leadership of the late Patrick Manning, received widespread acknowledgement in the PNM yesterday.
As the PNM community went into mourning, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was saddened by the passing of a “friend” and the party officer.
He said Bodden was taken “from us at this terrible time”, adding it was people like Bodden who make up the strength of the PNM.
“Sharon and I and the PNM family are deeply saddened by her passing but more so because we were not able to comfort her during her period of distress. Please accept our family’s condolences and know that we shared her love with gratitude and are poorer now for her passing.
“We thank you all for sharing her with us and thank God for lending her to us all. Now that she has gone to his arms, may she rest in perfect peace,” he said.
Flair for hospitality
The PNM in a statement said her death was a “colossal loss” to the party. “For more than 20 years, Joycelyn served as the party’s welfare officer and every year she executed several events, including the Children’s Christmas Treat get-together and the Senior Citizens’ luncheon and dance, events which were greatly anticipated.
“She ensured that thousands of hampers were collected and distributed across the length and breadth of the country,” the party said.
“She also provided leadership to all constituency welfare officers and often provided inspiration, counsel, a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on to anyone seeking this support,” the party added. She was also a chairman of the party’s Entertainment Committee, the party said. It added that her flair for hospitality and hosting events was the hallmark of her success.
“Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, sparkling gem in the crown of the PNM, may the angels welcome you into paradise, Thank you and farewell,” the release signed by PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing stated.
Dynamic force
The party, including the Women’s League, offered its deepest condolences to her children, Jeannelle and Jason, her grandchildren and other relatives.
The PNM’s Women’s League said Bodden “led the party in significant national outreach that strengthened and improved the party’s interactions amongst people, especially those most in need and the most vulnerable”.
It said she was also a dynamic force in the corporate world, having served as chief executive officer of RIK Bookstores and was serving as chairman of the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd at the time of her death.
League chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said Bodden was a “kind and compassionate woman, a mentor and a friend, whose love for people was evident to all that she did”. She said her life and example will continue to serve as an inspiration to all.
Ministers pay tribute
At 2.33 a.m. yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh posted on social media: “You left your mark amongst men and women and have broken all of our hearts into pieces. But we are comforted by having known and loved you and most of all having received your love. Your life has been service, love, compassion and dedication. Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, we will miss you always. Until we meet again.”
Energy Minister and MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Stuart Young, whose general election campaign Bodden managed, posted: “Farewell to you, my dearest Joycie. I thank you for the time you gave me from 2014 to now. Your love, guidance and continuous support from the day you were asked to hold my hand in the party and in the world of politics.... Thank you for all that you did for me and so many more. We love you and will miss you. RIP, my dearest Joycie. May God bless your soul and give your family and friends strength.”
Finance Minister and party chairman Colm Imbert tweeted: “Our PNM welfare officer Joycelyn Bodden, who served us faithfully and well in this position for 20 years, will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Joycelyn put service to the poor and needy and our party above everything else. She was selfless, committed and devoted.”
Minister of Youth Development and National Service and general secretary Foster Cummings also paid tribute to Bodden, stating she “was by far a remarkable human being. She was kind and always tried to assist people in need”.
He added that she had a love for children and organised the Annual Children’s Christmas Party at the Balisier House headquarters for hundreds of kids.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Dolly wrote: “Joycelyn, my heart is heavy. Such a wonderful, warm, supportive, efficient, caring and..just beautiful person. I will miss you. You’ve left your mark...sleep easy knowing that you were loved. My condolences on behalf of the St Ann’s East constituency to your family. The Ministry of Education also extended their condolences.
Love and compassion
The Facebook friends of Clarence (Minister Rambharat) also posted a message, stating: “In the world of politics where many relationships are transactional, you offered an unending supply of love, heart and compassion. That smile formed naturally and burst into a laugh quickly. Your hand reached out easily and held and hugged often.
“We wished it would not happen, but it had to happen. You have gone, Joycelyn Bodden, PNM welfare officer, stalwart and political godmother, gone taking with you one of the most beautiful persons that many of us knew. Farewell.”
Former general secretary Ashton Ford, who worked closely with Bodden for eight years, said she was “diligent, hands-on and available 24/7. She never gave up on the party even in the tough days”.