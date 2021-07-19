PNM wants charged councillor to quit:

Council members of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) are calling for the immediate resignation of UNC councillor for Cumuto/Tamana, Anil Maharaj, in light of the criminal charge laid against him.
In the interim, three motions, including one of no confidence, have been filed for Maharaj’s removal at the corporation.
The other two filed on July 16 are motions to revoke and democratically fill the position of chairman of the Finance Planning and Allocation of Resources Committee in accordance with the Standing Orders, and a motion for the resignation of the councillor for Cumuto/Tamana.
This was announced yesterday by the People’s National Movement council members at a news conference at the Duranta Gardens Community Centre, Sangre Grande.
Addressing the media, Simone Gill-Joseph, councillor for Valencia West, called on Maharaj to do the right thing.
If this could not be done, she called on the UNC political leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar to take “whatever action necessary” to assist in preserving the “integrity and decency” of the SGRC.
The SGRC consists of seven UNC councillors and five PNM councillors.
Gill-Joseph noted that on July 15, the country was alerted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) that Maharaj had been charged with misbehaviour in public office.
And while Gill-Joseph emphasised that Maharaj was “innocent until proven guilty” she said the allegation has resulted in inferences that “significantly tarnished” the corporation, and has cast a “shadow of doubt” over the entity.
This was because the positions that Maharaj holds as Councillor for Cumuto/Tamana, as well as chairman of the Finance Planning and Allocation of Resources Committee, are both held in the highest regard and should be viciously protected, she said.
She noted that, according to the TTPS, the charge was as a result of “demanding a sum of money from a contractor of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.”
“It is therefore our view that these allegations of misconduct are directly related to the ‘job’ of the councillor and as such it is in the best interest of the people of Cumuto/Tamana and, by extension, the region of Sangre Grande, that Councillor Maharaj resigns with immediate effect pending the outcome of his case,” Gill-Joseph said.
Special statutory meeting
In referencing the filed motions, she noted that they required a simple majority to be carried, and the councillors did not expect much resistance in this regard, as they believed that “good sense will prevail from the 11 remaining members of the council”.
It was noted that a request has also been made to have these matters debated at an emergency Special Statutory Meeting, and they are currently awaiting the commencement date which must be set by the chairman of the SGRC.
“We are of the firm view that our burgesses place the ultimate trust in us as local government representatives. We are their neighbours, their friends, and sometimes considered family. And in us they expect to see nothing less than the highest level of integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability, thus to preserve the integrity of relationship forged between the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and its burgesses. We once again call on Councillor Anil Maharaj to utilise his ethical and moral judgment and resign with immediate effect therefore saving the dignified office that is the councillor of Cumuto/Tamana,” Gill-Joseph said.
Not guilty plea
Maharaj is currently out on bail of $130,000 bail, with a named surety, on the charge.
He appeared last Friday before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at a virtual hearing at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.
He was represented by attorneys Suneesh Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh and Dinesh Rambally.
Maharaj pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.
After further submissions, the matter was transferred to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, and will be recalled on August 4.
The allegation against him is that sometime between January 1, and June 30, 2021, he demanded $15,000 from a contractor at the corporation.