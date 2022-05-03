The People’s National Movement’s Women’s League has slammed former finance minister Karen Tesheira for her recent accusations levelled against the Government.
In a strongly-worded media release, the League, headed by Camille Robinson-Regis, said Tesheira was “clearly narcissistic” and “seemingly bitter”, and advised her to “drink water and mind your business”.
The League issued the statement last Friday two days after Tesheira claimed during a The University of the West Indies webinar that there was no trust in the current Government due to corruption.
She also said T&T was a corrupt country driven by the trans-shipment of cocaine and that big businesses were involved.
The webinar, titled Reflection on the Post-Independence Economic Environment of the T&T Economic Environment, was hosted by The UWI Trade and Economic Development Unit.
According to Tesheira, “This country is a corrupt country and if people want to pretend that they do not understand that the root of this corruption in this country is the trans-shipment of cocaine, that is able to give people power to open up businesses, for the businesses to fail, for the businesses to reopen, to have the politicians jumping at their call.”
She said the Procurement Act was a “perfect example” of the level of corruption in T&T.
“And yes, it’s deliberate. All the reports…I know, I was inside there,” she stated.
She said former prime minister Patrick Manning wanted to deal with the drug trade. “I’m telling you that. I’m not asking you that. I can’t tell you the names that he called to me. I can’t call the names for you, but if I tell you the names that he called to me, who are the big business in this country you are going to be shocked,” she added.
“I am telling you that when I was setting up the Financial Intelligence Unit, I know who wanted the job. I know what jobs they want I’m not going to say what jobs they want. And I know who want the jobs because those are the jobs that will allow them to be able to get sensitive information. I’m just telling you that and I told the Prime Minister, the person who I knew wanted the job, I said he’s not getting it, you know, because I know he wants it and he wanted it for the wrong reason,” Tesheira said.
Bribes offered
Tesheira said she made it clear that she did not want a Trinidadian or Caribbean national heading up the FIU but somebody from Central America.
She said on several occasions she was approached and offered bribes.
“They realise that I don’t take a bribe. But they didn’t come with something big, you know, they came with something small to test me out…but as soon as they tell me anything I went to Mr Manning,” she said.
Tesheira added: “So I’m telling you I have no doubt those OPVs (offshore patrol vessels), the Revenue Authority, the gambling legislation, the FIU, the SORT (Special Operations Response Team) where you have to get polygraph testing, you have to get drug testing, I have no doubt until you dealt with a root cause you will never solve the problem of crime in this country.”
She also criticised the current PNM administration for certain decisions.
“If you have an AG that had to recuse himself 46 times, how you could have him as Attorney General because recusal means conflict of interest, and 46 recusals and he’s still sitting down there? How you could have a Minister of Agriculture who tells you he’s missing his family for 19 months, he’s still here and he has a lesser position and the new minister could fire him tomorrow morning,” she said.
She added: “There’s no trust in this Government. The AV Drilling (matter)…how do you explain that your senior counsel, highly respected, is telling you to go to court and challenge that thing. There’s no trust in this Government for good reason and the reason why the country is hopeless is because both parties are seen as being corrupt.
“...What allows them to sustain their nonsense is because they use race and religion as a separator of two groups, but I am telling you from the inside that is what is destroying our country. I’m not asking you. I’m telling you. I’m telling you he (Manning) called names and when I see some of those names in the top positions in this country, I am sure about my views of this Government. By the way, they didn’t offer me a position. I wouldn’t have taken it because they would have fired me.”