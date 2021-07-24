Police: All-female gangs on the rise

For decades, Trinidad and Tobago has battled a raging gang problem.
Successive governments and law enforcement have fought to reduce criminal organisations which have engaged in well-executed mafia-style illegal operations, including drug and gun running, money laundering, prostitution, extortion, and crimes like murders, robberies and even what are regarded as white-collar ventures.
Even though police believe the number of gangs in the country is decreasing, the highest levels of law enforcement are now acknowledging a new threat—the rise of the all-female gang.
These gangs, while not the norm, have been established in at least three parts of the country—Maraval, Arima and South Trinidad.
The Police Service earlier this month indicated the suspected leader of the Maraval-based gang was arrested on July 17 at a “zesser party” in Sea Lots.
She was expected to be charged for breaching the Public Health Ordinance.
Sunday Express enquiries indicate the all-women gangs have focused mostly on crimes like larceny and shoplifting, and have not yet engaged in violent activities, according to police records.
But authorities are also aware that gangs are using children to perpetrate crimes.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob noted the Police Service was aware of all-female and mostly-female gangs.
But he described them as “sporadic”.
“The situation in the west (Maraval), was a unique occurrence and is not the norm. It is not the first time that we have had young women group together and form gangs, as we did have a similar report in South Trinidad late last year, and there have been similar reports in the past.
“But it is not a frequent occurrence. Far from. That being said, it is something that has garnered the attention of the Police Service, and close attention will be paid to it to see what happens from here,” Jacob said.
He noted the Service was aware that in recent years, women and children have been used by gang leaders in the planning and execution of crimes, or to hide evidence.
“We have increased reports of women being used to lure persons into situations where they would feel more comfortable and let their guard down before being targeted. Things like women in taxis, or a woman calling out to someone who is inside their house. We also have reports that women are being used to carry and hide firearms, as there was a common belief that male officers are more reluctant to search women during roadblocks, or that women are not viewed as a threat so they are not stopped as frequently, and won’t encounter as much resistance.
“Minors are being used in similar manners. They are typically used to transport illegal items, or as lookouts, and are not used in violent roles. But it seems that in recent times, this role has changed somewhat, and these soft crimes are becoming more violent, and women are more involved in these activities. So it is something that has our concern,” Jacob explained.
‘Women and children transporting guns’
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith supported the statements made by his Deputy Commissioner.
He said the Police Service was already on the alert.
“These criminal elements are using women and children to transport guns and drugs because they believe that these groups will be less likely to be observed and intercepted by the police.
“Some children are even being used as pointers and scouts. They will spend their whole day on a block, away from school, and their entire job is to let these gangs know when police have entered the area and where they were seen going.
“However, the Police Service has been made aware of these increased occurrences and we are no longer taking anything for granted. We are looking at all aspects, and will be looking for women as well,” Griffith told the Sunday Express.
He said this strategy of using women and children as “mules” was not new, and has been used internationally by criminal elements, especially those associated with terrorism.
“I want to emphasise by saying I’m not referring to any specific person or example locally. But internationally, it is a common practice whereby women and children will be trained by terrorist organisations, alongside the men who would have been recruited, and then be sent back to their country of origin by these groups with knowledge and funds, with the hope that they will further recruit personnel to these causes. This strategy is easy to replicate and perpetuate and if you transpose it to criminal activity, then these young persons and women who are being initiated by gangs can then be sent out to other areas to increase gang activities throughout the country,” Griffith explained.
Decrease in gangs
Last month, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said while four new gangs were formed in the last three years, the total number of gangs has declined.
The number of criminal gangs in operation in 2021 stood at 130, with a membership of an estimated 1,014 people.
In 2018, this number stood at 211 criminal gangs with 2,400 members.
Hinds was responding to an urgent question in Parliament from Naparima MP Rodney Charles.
Hinds, during another sitting, noted the Ministry of National Security had “no confirmed data” to show children were involved in gangs in the country.
“However, the police come into contact with persons in that age group in circumstances where they are suspects or victims in criminal investigations. And in some limited circumstances, through a social intervention approach via community police and youth groups and other means of veering young people away from that kind of life, the Ministry of National Security has acknowledged the likelihood of at-risk youths being aligned to gangs,” Hinds said.
He noted that gangs have been known to use people of various ages as lookouts or mules to facilitate criminal activity.
But to date, there was not enough evidence to support that these minors were actually active members in gangs.
“Any attempt to quantify the number of persons in that age group who are members of gangs would not provide a true reflection of the situation as might possibly exist,” Hinds said.