POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s statement that God’s help was needed to fight crime has received the support of some, but one Opposition MP said it is an insult, to victims of crime.
Harewood-Christopher was the featured speaker, on Wednesday, at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
As she spoke about the crime situation she focused on the homicide rate, saying unless the public saw a reduction in it, their assessment of the Police Service would not be satisfactory.
That was when she asked the country to seek divine intervention.
“One thing I am sure about—if not all of us, 99 per cent of us believe in a superior being, and we need to invoke the help of that being if we need to really bring Trinidad and Tobago back to that place where we want it to be,” she said.
Reacting to the commissioner’s comments, both criminologist, Prof Ramesh Deosaran and head of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson agreed with her.
“I see nothing wrong with her divine pleading,” said Deosaran.
“As a social scientist, my view is that was her indirect way to get citizens mobilised, in addition to the work the police are doing as we cannot talk about her reference to the ‘higher spirit’ without putting her remarks in context,” he said.
Deosaran, who attended Wednesday’s meeting said that from where he sat, many agreed with the top cop.
“Of course the way I see it, she didn’t mean that all the work against crime will be left in the hands of God.
“The police appealing to God is nothing new. The police have organised and attended many church services, giving thanks and asking for blessings and so I don’t understand the current concerns, especially when her remarks get taken out of context,” he said.
ASP Dickson said his boss’s call was the right one, as the country’s moral fabric had broken down.
He said he did not see it as putting it all in God’s hands but, rather, a society that needed to reflect on itself.
“We all have a vested interest in the safety and security of our people, and one can easily say that we as a society have moved away from some of our godly beliefs,” he said.
Grave insult
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally described Harewood-Christopher’s statements as “a grave insult to all citizens, especially the victims of crime”.
“Is the Commissioner of Police saying that the record number of murders for 2022 was as a result of a lack of prayer?” Rambally asked rhetorically.
“Just this morning a family in my constituency were the victims of a horrific home invasion. Another constituent is currently in the hospital, having been critically wounded when the bandits crashed into her. Is the commissioner of police saying that these victims were not praying enough?” he asked.
The Opposition MP said when he first heard that CoP Harewood-Christopher was scheduled to be part of a discussion on crime, organised by the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce, “I was eager to learn about her plans to deal with the rampant robberies and home invasions in the Central communities”.
“If Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is seriously telling the nation that her major anti-crime initiative is to essentially ‘pray murders and robberies away’, then she is unfit to manage the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” he slammed.
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said “faith without work is death in Islam”.
“We must have faith in God. but man has to take responsibility for getting it done,” he said.
He said the Police’s Central Division was poorly supplied, adding that despite heavy funding for the National Security Ministry the Chaguanas Chamber had to repair two Police Service vehicles last year.
“How could we put in the work if we don’t have the resources?” he asked.