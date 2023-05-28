‘Police are not doing anything’

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in Westmoorings.

Keon “Valdo” Weekes, 43, and Jamaal McHutchinson, 31, both of Picton Road, Laventille, were charged jointly with robbery with violence on Friday.

Both are also expected to be charged with firearm offences, while Weekes was also charged for failing to provide his fingerprint impressions, police said in a statement yesterday. Both men are expected before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.