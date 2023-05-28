‘Police are not doing anything’

Julia’s experience
At only 16 years old, sexually explicit images of Julia’s (name changed to protect her identity) teen body were ripped from a private account and distributed online among an unknown number of anonymous predators throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
She had just entered Fifth Form at an all-girls school located in Northwest Trinidad when she was pressured into taking the images by a young man but had never sent them to anyone, out of fear.
He told her she would regret saying no to him.
And within weeks, her private images had been lifted from a personal account and uploaded again and again to several of the hundreds of pornography rings being operated locally.
Seven years later, Julia said the images still haunt her.
Months ago, a threat to her life came in the form of an anonymous messenger who had tracked the young woman’s home address and threatened to rape her.
Later, personal notes delivered to her while walking within The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus warned that she would be “snatched off the sidewalk” and violated.
The faceless abusers who frequent these platforms spurred several threats of releasing and “popularising” the young woman’s intimate images, sharing them with her family and friends if she did not send more. “I was scared out of my mind. I live on a main road and walk to school every day. My safety has been jeopardised and I can’t feel secure because of this... Every couple of months it comes up again. Telegram groups, the WhatsApp groups, random people started messaging me and threatening me,” she told the Sunday Express in an interview in April.
The young woman said she visited the TTPS Cybercrime Unit while still a teenager, in search of protection. She was told then that the unit could not assist, as she did not have an IP address for her perpetrator, nor could she definitively identify him.
To date, she lives in fear that the images have been branded on her identity, a source of potential danger from perpetrators who continue to threaten her well-being, and a source of contention as she looks to soon enter the workforce.
“I always have to worry about my safety, my parents don’t know. A lot of girls don’t know this is happening. These men are saying things like they know where the girl lives and they want to kidnap them, they are targeting these women.
“I know someone who killed herself because of this. I don’t think people realise this affects them in the long run. I am finishing my degree in a couple weeks. If I apply for a job, I have to wonder if this is something that will come up in the hiring process. That could affect my reputation as a working woman,” Julia said.
Alisha’s depression and panic attacks
For 17-year-old Alisha, the explicit imagery of herself taken by a former partner was uploaded to an international porn site and had amassed over 20,000 views before it was removed by the site’s administration.
But within one month of the material’s erasure from the platform, she remained bombarded by thousands of messages from unknown viewers, mostly men, who threatened to locate, harm and kill the young woman.
The images had resurfaced at an alarming rate within a number of the online porn groups operating locally by the end of the year. Viewers on these platforms appeared to be located closer to the Caribbean and insisted they would share the images with her family members if she refused to send more.
“I would not go into social media every time I got a message request. I just asked myself who would it be this time. My heart dropped every time I got a request from someone I don’t know. I have been humiliated for it where people have put the blame on me. They told me I was asking for it. Some girls in their group chats would say that I deserved to get raped.
“It was very disturbing. I thought changing my username on social media on every platform would help, but it didn’t. As a result, I had to take a break from social media for a while and when I came back on, there was a quiet time and I thought it was done. It started happening again,” she said.
Fearing for her safety, Alisha too had joined a few of the public groups in search of how the pornographic images were being circulated. There she discovered thousands being shared in a manner that resembled trading cards, she said.
The perpetrators had run a scheme of screen-shotting young women’s private accounts and sharing them within these groups, asking whether other members had explicit material of these women that could be traded.
To incite victims to share intimate images, she said perpetrators had organised their private information and coordinated how they would approach young women, at times, appearing at their places of work to intimidate them.
Few, she added, were also sharing pornographic material of children as young as five years old.
“They send death threats to girls, are threatening to rape them. It is so dehumanising. I have seen some of them give out locations of where these women work. In one case they gave a (woman’s) workplace and people were coming to the place and her bosses were really annoyed. Ultimately, she ended up having to leave because of it.
“Even then they have no issues sharing children. Some draw the line at children, others don’t. There was one link floating around that shares content between the ages of five to 17. It’s children being raped by their caregivers and parents. Some of them have no cares, they send what they have. I have seen a video of a girl getting raped already,” she told the Sunday Express.
Several screenshots of these interactions were shared with the Sunday Express in March.
Despite reports of these instances to the police, Alisha said she was told nothing could be done because there was no law in place to enforce against abusers of this kind. Additionally, she said she was told to pursue a civil action.
“I kept insisting I was underage, but they said there was nothing,” she said.
Years later, the violation remains an active threat to her safety.
The young woman said she was recently attacked at knife-point by a member of the groups who had recognised her while in the streets.
“Last year I was studying, and I had to go to Chaguanas for a project. I travelled to the borough and one guy pulled out his phone and ran up to me and started showing the video and asking if I was the girl. I kept my head down and kept walking. He ended up pulling a knife on me. The police were right there, and they dealt with it right there. It was terrifying,” she said.
The experience left her traumatised and afraid to form new connections in her personal life and career. A simple social media notification, she said, now fills her with complete dread. Her mental health, like that of others, had deteriorated.
“It has spiralled. I have had panic attacks. I was diagnosed with depression. It is not limited to online; it happens in real life...,” she said.
Alisha says her alleged abuser, two years her senior and an engineer, is still functioning within the groups
- Victims names have been changed to protect their identities
The HFPSC is a non-governmental organisation that comprises various legal, business, IT and social work professionals who say they have come together "to make a difference in the local community". The Foundation was formed with the aim of addressing and advocating against gender-based violence. It has a designated social work department, as well as a legal aid clinic that offers social support and subsidised legal services to clients. The group says it has worked directly alongside the National Domestic Violence Unit, the Judiciary's Domestic Violence Response Unit, the Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence Unit of the TTPS in the past.
