Police: Bandits target according to opportunity, not race

Bandits target their victims according to the time of day or night, opportunity, and if the victim is distracted—but not because of the way one looks.
So said Senior Supt Michael Pierre, who heads the Police Central Division, in response to a question on people being robbed because of their race, during yesterday’s weekly police news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
The question arose following statements by spiritual head of the Satya Anand Ashram in Aranjuez, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, that “young, urban miscreants” from the East-West Corridor were targeting people of East Indian descent in the Aranjuez area. “The crime in Aranjuez is against East Indian people,” Maharaj said at a news conference on Wednesday.
“We are the ones being targeted, but the perpetrators are not East Indian. The urban youth, the miscreants of the East-West Corridor, those who have been allowed to fall through the cracks of society and emerge post-pubescent to terrorise. We have to call it how we see it,” he said, adding that prison made them even worse. “When you lock them up, you send them to university. That jail is university to them, where they get to network with bigger criminals.”
Wednesday’s news conference, hosted by Maharaj and resident Satiya Charya, was held on a site near the Pills & Potions Pharmacy, Aranjuez Main Road, where the owner of the establishment, Chevalle Ramjattan, was shot and killed during a robbery last week.
They also spoke of a home invasion that occurred during the Easter long weekend, following which one of the bandits was shot and killed, while six were detained.
Two imams from the Aranjuez community were also present.
Soft targets
At yesterday’s news conference where he was asked directly if “urban youths along the East-West Corridor were targeting people of East Indian descent”, Pierre said no.
Explaining that bandits target according to opportunity, he said: “I cannot speak to this question per se. I think that the would-be criminal or opportunistic criminal targets anyone who make themselves a soft target.
“So it is not gender-specific or even ethnic-specific, so from the perspective of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, I will not agree with that statement...
“As I said before, we see those persons who present themselves as soft targets and those who make themselves into soft by not paying attention to their surroundings.”
He continued that “when the opportunistic bandit passes by, they take advantage of a situation, so I don’t see anything along the lines of people being specifically targeted when it comes to race, colour, creed or class.”
Asked to define soft target, Pierre said: a person of any race, ethnicity or gender walking down the street, seemingly interested more in their cellphone than what was happening around them. He said in this case, that person would be targeted not because of the way they look, but by their being distracted, thereby providing an easy opportunity to grab the phone and run off.
Pierre said from the police’s experience, “people leave themselves as soft targets by doing things such as leaving the back door wide open whilst you are inside your home”.
He said issues such as lighting around a home or being part of a watch group can determine if the home is a soft target or a hard one.