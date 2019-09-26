Police: Beware of e-mail scams

That Nigerian prince contacting you via e-mail and requiring you to send a small payment to access a multi-million-dollar fortune is most likely a scam.
So too are e-mails seemingly coming from friends or family members saying they’re stranded in a foreign country and need you to send them funds to return home. It seems like it doesn’t need to be said, but the Police Cyber Crime Unit is warning the public to take steps to secure their e-mail accounts, as scammers are using this method to defraud persons and businesses of millions of dollars.