Police candidate focuses on salary negotiations

Elections to determine a new executive for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Social and Welfare Association are scheduled for June 27, with six teams throwing their hats into the ring, including that of the incumbent, Gideon Dickson.
More than 5,700 financial members are expected to vote, inclusive of special reserve police (SRP) and municipal officers.
Already, the Police Empowerment Party (PEP), led by acting Sgt Nigel Williams, has declared that, should his slate be elected, their first order of business would be salary negotiations.
To date, Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Darryl Dindial has offered a four per cent increase over six years to police officers. But, according to Williams, “We don’t believe that this executive is handling these negotiations well, and the impact of this on the membership can be catastrophic.”
Williams told the Express during an interview on Saturday that PEP has a long history of achieving the best results for police officers at salary negotiations.
“The facts are there to show. Nine per cent in 2010 when others settled for five per cent, $1,000 tax-free allowance. Fourteen per cent in 2013. We are the only slate that has the experience to complete this salary negotiations with a favourable result for police officers,” he said.
Negotiations will be that of the First Division representative, Senior Supt Anand Ramesar, he said.
Ramesar once held the helm of the association a few years ago.
“His responsibility will be primarily seeking the interest of First Division officers, but he has come on board to ensure that we have the best team engaging the CPO. This, in fact, was a mandate given by the membership in 2019. This mandate has not been carried out,” Williams said.
Another issue on the front burner is compensation for the families of 37 officers who lost their lives to Covid-19.
“We propose that the salaries these officers would have received be paid to their families until such time as they would have retired. This will ensure that children are supported with their education, mortgages are paid, and the loved ones of these fallen officers can still sustain themselves despite the loss of the bread-winner of the family,” said Williams.
Additionally, PEP, as its name suggests, is all about the empowerment of its members.
“Our mandate is to ensure that all members receive the best representation possible. We are contesting this election because we believe that we have the experience, support and confidence of the membership to provide them with proper representation. Every member of the slate brings with them experience in achievement, passion for service, and a track record of accomplishments,” Williams said.
Williams’ slate includes:
Vice-president — acting Insp Joshua Pierre; secretary — Renee Bain-Keller; assistant secretary - Sgt Alana Lopez-Carr; treasurer — acting Sgt Adrian Andrews; trustees — acting Supt Raymond Thom and acting Cpl Clinton Glasgow and First Division representative — Senior Supt Anand Ramesar.
Late payment of salaries
Regarding SRPs, Williams said their terms and conditions have changed over time, making them on par with duties and responsibilities as a full-fledged officer.
SRPs should be given the same opportunities as their fellow police officers and also paid in a timely fashion, Williams said.
“We have already started to address this through fact-finding and engagement with the relevant stakeholders. We will tackle this head-on as a primary objective,” he said.
Additionally, the TTPS has to grapple with poor or inadequate accommodation plaguing many divisions, which Williams said has been left unattended for the past three years.
“The increase in numbers at the municipal police has not been followed by the increase in facilities to accommodate these new officers and this is putting a strain on their already inadequate stations,” he said.
Medical, early payments of terminal benefits and promotions have been left stagnant over the last few years, leaving police officers “disenchanted and dissatisfied”, Williams said.
Membership dissatisfied
Asked by the Express to rate the current executive, Williams said it is not for him to do so, but the membership.
He pointed out that with six slates contesting the election, it is clear that a high level of dissatisfaction exists among the membership.
“As such there are many persons who believe they can do better and have offered themselves as an alternative. What we do know is that we as a team can and will do better than what is currently being done and we have a track record that proves this. Ultimately, the membership will decide,” he said.
Williams said both dissatisfaction and disinterest have been high among the membership over recent years, but his team saw excitement over the past few weeks since announcing their intention to contest the election.
This excitement, he said, will resonate into a high voter turnout.
“This interest has grown even more since the release of our candidates. The membership has shown great interest in the persons on the PEP slate because of the history of performance and experience that each member brings to the table. This election will definitely bring out a large number of voters, because the cry for proper representation has gotten louder,” he said.