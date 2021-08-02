Police are reviewing the circumstances in which nine hikers, including a seven-year-old boy, were trapped in a forested area off Chaguaramas.
This is because the hikers may have committed breaches against the Public Health Ordinance as well as the Emergency Powers Regulations—in gathering in a group which exceeded five, and by hiking to a riverine area.
President of the Hiking Association of T&T, Michael Jattan, speaking on i95.5fm yesterday, called on hikers to obey the laws and regulations that were in place.
“We are glad that no one was seriously injured. However, right now there is also a further concern on whether what they were doing was in contravention to the Emergency Powers.
“Right now, the only hikes allowed are ‘dry-hikes’ like Lady Chancellor or Bamboo Cathedral. Areas that do not cross or lead to riverine areas or the sea.
“This group in question went to a waterfall (Edith Waterfall in Chaguaramas), which is part of a river system, and therefore will fall under the areas banded by the Public Health Ordinance and the Emergency Powers. So we are calling on hikers to do the right thing when they are planning their excursions,” Jattan said.
Legality aside, he reiterated once again that he was grateful all nine hikers were alive and well.
However, he called on hikers to also be mindful of their environments.
“I am glad no one was hurt. And that when the river came down, they had the presence of mind to remain where they were, contact the police and fire services, and not try to cross the river on their own.
“However, they did not have the presence of mind not to cross the river, especially given the season we are in, and the alerts which the Met office would have posted.
“And that’s just outside of the other regulations in place. Regardless, we are grateful that no one was seriously hurt,” Jattan said.
Trapped by flood waters
The Express was informed that on Sunday morning, nine people, including a seven-year-old boy, ventured into a forested area in Chaguaramas to go to Edith Falls.
Around 2.30 pm, fire officers received a report that the group had been stranded.
The group was urged to keep to the high ground, and officers from the Chaguaramas Fire Station and the Santa Cruz Fire Station’s Land Search and Rescue, team were also dispatched.
Within minutes they were at the location.
The officers then trekked an estimated 30 minutes to find the stranded group.
They were then able to successfully extract all members of the party without any incident or reports of serious injuries.
Senior fire officers, in speaking with the Express, pleaded with citizens to take better precautionary steps.
“Legality of such sized groups in such trails aside, what we are asking are those who insist they have to go for such ventures, to check in with authorities and let them know where they are venturing to.
“This is especially because, in the rainy season, you can set out on a trail that has desirable weather, but with a heartbeat, it can change,” the Express was told.
As such, persons were also asked to pay special attention to alerts from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service to help guide their decisions, especially in remote or unfamiliar areas.