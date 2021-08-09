Police dig up body

The unidentified body of a woman was found yesterday in Sangre Chiquito and police suspect it may be that of 34-year-old Analisa Gokool.
This is because they were led to the area by two men who have close connections with Gokool, after they were interrogated by Homicide investigators.
The discovery was made just before midday in a forested area in the vicinity of Warden Trace, police said.
The body was also said to be clad in clothing similar to what Gokool was last seen wearing.
The two men were detained ten days ago as police investigated Gokool’s disappearance.
The Express was told that, on Thursday night, one of the men agreed to assist the police, and gave them directions to an area where the body would be discovered.
He told police the body had been buried.
Since Friday, police have been using excavators and backhoes to dig up the ground in the area they were directed to.
Some areas were dug up to eight feet, police said, with large areas of land and trees being cleared.
The search continued throughout the weekend and came to a head yesterday when the body was discovered.
Gokool, of Toco Road, Vega de Oropouche, was last seen on June 6.
She was reported missing at the Caroni Police Station some three days later.
However, police were also told that Gokool was at the centre of an investigation into fraud that involved the two suspects.
On June 29, the Police Service issued a press release seeking the public’s help in locating Gokool.
On July 31, the two men, who are both in their 30s, were detained.
They were kept in custody since, and questioned repeatedly, until one of the men agreed to assist the police.
Relatives killed in 2014
Gokool was related to Devanand and Jeremy Gokool, a father and son who were gunned down at their home in St Helena in 2014.
They were both shot in the head by a man who police believed had been paid to kill them. CCTV footage had captured images which showed the licence plate, make and model of the vehicle the killer used.