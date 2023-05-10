‘Police fell short of legal norms’

Barbados Attorney General Dale Marshall says the Barbados Police Service fell “somewhat short of applicable legal norms” when it apprehended Trinidad and Tobago national Brent Thomas without an extradition request last October.
As a result, he told Parliament yesterday that his government will abide by any court decisions which find Barbados lawmen legally liable for their actions.
However, in a ministerial statement delivered in the House of Assembly, Marshall disagreed with the arrest of Thomas being described as an abduction or kidnapping.
He said he was speaking on the issue having received and considered reports from the Commissioner of Police, Ministry of National Security, Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS), and Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS).
Marshall said Barbados has an Extradition Act, Chapter 189, of the Laws of Barbados, “which applies to a large number of criminal offences, including the firearm and other offences for which the warrants of arrest for Mr Thomas were issued”.
He confirmed, however, that no request was made for Thomas’ extradition.
“The Trinidad and Tobago High Court has characterised what transpired in Barbados on October 5 last year, in relation to Mr Thomas, as an ‘abduction’. That is unfortunate language,” he told the House.
“From the reports that I have received, I am satisfied that the actions of the Barbados Police Service have fallen somewhat short of applicable legal norms, such as acting under an extradition request. I however cannot associate myself with the description of the actions of the Barbados police officers as an abduction or, as has elsewhere been described, as a kidnapping.”
Marshall said it was evident the Barbados Police Service “sought to assist a sister police service in a matter which appeared to them to be of a grave and important nature, and especially so, given the scourge of firearm violence that is a feature in Barbados and across the Caribbean”.
His view was that “they rendered that assistance without any mental element of criminality that would be associated with an abduction”.
“To the extent that there may be any legal liability attaching to the actions of the Barbados Police Service officers, I can assure you that the Government of Barbados will abide by the law and fully respect any decisions of the law courts,” he said.
“The Prime Minister and myself —indeed the Government of Barbados—welcome a full distillation and ventilation of all of the facts surrounding this matter. We reject fully any implication of involvement and collusion in this matter so as to deny any citizen of Caricom (or anywhere) their rights to due process.”
TTPS unit approached
Caricom agency
Marshall said based on the reports he received, “the facts” on the controversial apprehension of Thomas, which was the subject of an April 25 decision by Justice Devindra Rampersad in the Trinidad and Tobago High Court, indicated that on October 4, 2022, “an approach was made by the Trans National Organised Crime Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, a Caricom specialist law enforcement agency.
“As the result of that approach, IMPACS contacted a gazetted officer of the Barbados Police Service. That gazetted officer was informed by IMPACS that Mr Thomas was a person of interest to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and asked if he would speak with a senior member of that Service,” the Attorney General said.
“The gazetted member...was then contacted directly by a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service who provided information that Mr Thomas was the subject of several police warrants and had eluded the surveillance of the Trinidad and Tobago Trans-National Crime Unit. Mr Thomas was believed to have travelled to Barbados and Guyana.”
Marshall said the Barbados Police Service “was further informed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service that...Thomas was believed to be involved in a significant way in trafficking in illicit firearms and explosives in Trinidad and in the region.
“The Barbados Police Service was initially requested to establish the whereabouts of Mr Thomas in Barbados and to keep him under surveillance. Before taking any steps to render the requested assistance, the matter was discussed with the acting Commissioner of Police who gave certain advice and instructions,” he said.
“The Barbados Police Service then requested to see the warrants of arrest under which Mr Thomas was wanted in Trinidad and Tobago. These were duly provided. Investigations by the Barbados Police Service revealed that the subject of the warrants of arrest, Mr Thomas, had travelled to Barbados and had checked into a hotel.”
Thomas’ hotel room
searched
Marshall continued: “During the early morning of 5th October, 2022, plain clothes members of the Barbados Police Service, but who wore ballistics vests with the word ‘POLICE’ emblazoned thereon, went to the hotel and proceeded to Mr Thomas’ hotel room and knocked several times.
“Mr Thomas came to the door and the senior officer present identified himself and the other persons present as police officers and showed him his police certificate of appointment. On entering the room, a search warrant was executed. Nothing of an illegal nature was found.”
He said reports indicate that “the senior police officer then informed Mr Thomas that there was a warrant of arrest for him in Trinidad and Tobago and that he was being arrested. Mr Thomas was then cautioned. Mr Thomas then said, ‘If Trinidad has a warrant for me, I will go back with you all’.”
Thomas was then arrested and informed of his right to an attorney, he added.
Marshall said that later that day, Thomas “was taken by the members of the Barbados Police Service to Grantley Adams International Airport, where they were met by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Mr Thomas was handed over to their custody”.
In terms of the RSS’s involvement, he said based on the report that agency provided, on October 5, it “received a request from the Caricom Implementing Agency for Crime and Security to transport four Trinidadian police officers from Trinidad to Barbados that evening.
“The aircraft departed Trinidad at 3.21 p.m. on October 5th and arrived in Barbados at 4.11 p.m....The RSS aircraft departed Grantley Adams International Airport at 5.08 p.m. and arrived at Piarco International Airport at 6.01 p.m. where the police officers and the Trinidadian national disembarked the aircraft and it returned to Bridgetown.”
The matter is expected to come up for hearing virtually before Justice Rampersad today at 1 p.m. It is understood that the nature of the hearing is for the judge to give further directions on the filing of submissions by both Thomas’ attorneys and those for the State.
This is to assist the court in determining the proper quantum of damages to be awarded.
