A POLICE bulletproof vest, tactical cap, badge, identification card, leg holsters, as well as 30 tie straps, and two rolls of duct tape, were discovered in the vehicle which suspected criminals crashed during a confrontation with police last Friday.
The items were found in the trunk and rear seat of the Hyundai Elantra allegedly driven by a special reserve police officer who was among three suspected criminals in the fatal confrontation with police officers in Cleghorn Village.
The suspected bandit who was fatally shot by police has been identified as Everitte Charles, of Diego Martin. The body of Charles, 21 years old, was identified by his relatives at the weekend, police said.
A senior police officer told the Express that Charles was a member of the Sixx gang, whose members are mainly from North Trinidad.
Police said a loaded pistol and a loaded revolver were also retrieved from the scene.
The two suspects who were held at the scene are an SRP who is attached to a police unit in Port of Spain, and another man who police said was charged with a robbery last year in February.
The latter was injured during an exchange of gunfire with police and remains hospitalised under police guard.