POLICE GO AFTER PREDATORS

THE Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is interested in investigating child predators and paedophile suspects who surfaced during a Sunday Express investigation over the past week.
The fake profile, created by the Express on March 3 depicting a 15-year-old fictional child called Selina Ali, was over the past week bombarded by dozens of messages from adult men, some sending disturbing and in at least one case sexually explicit images to the account.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, a senior member of the Unit indicated that criminal charges can possibly be laid where there is communication of a sexual nature involving adult males and children online.
“We may have criminal charges. Not even the explicit photos, the communication alone…We have to see if it will fall under entrapment but there is part of the law that speaks about sexual communication with a child that could be done electronically as well,” the police officer said.
Selina’s Facebook profile was curated by the Express to reflect the interests of a teen girl, her age 15 — stated clearly atop Facebook’s profile page. Despite this, prior to its deactivation on Saturday, an estimated 100 adult men had sent messages to the profile and more than 200 had sent friend requests.
“I want to show you my body…And one of my body part. U want to see it. Are you alone,” came the message of a 22-year-old self-proclaimed plumber who, in speaking with Selina, stated he was 17.
The man would later send a photo of his genitalia to Selina and then a video of him masturbating.
“Can I see urs too?... Is it small or big? U gone. U play with it,” he later sent.
This was one of multiple interactions received by the profile over the course of the week. The first 69 messages received by the account were accrued within the first 24 hours of its existence.
Several of these men asked to meet with Selina, to make contact via WhatsApp, or to receive photos of her. Some attempted to video-call the profile.
Disturbing, disgusting
Following publication of the article in yesterday’s Sunday Express, the public response was one of collective disgust, with several parents calling for diligence and social media restrictions. Some attributed these behaviours to a cultural problem that stemmed from society’s treatment of women.
“Sadly many women, myself included, have many stories from our teenage years walking through Arima in a school uniform being cat-called by grown men, this is a common occurrence in society… so what we expect from the Internet! My girl children??” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “There are only a few mothers we trust our kids with, they do not go to any other homes/ household or gatherings, stay over etc, who vex loss. I protect people’s kids with my all when they’re around us, ensuring our son gives the girls their space, looking in often, checking and reminding him to be respectful, we need to be each other’s keeper. For the men, young men and hard-back old men… God will deal with you-sick, sickening and disgusting… there are places you can go rather than be a disgusting psychopath preying on these young innocent kids…”
One wrote, “No words to describe those sickos. Parents/guardians....if you love your children PLEASE..... KEEP THEM AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA!!!! It may seem ‘unreasonable’ but it’s for THEIR own safety....and not only female children but males as well because male children are also vulnerable to those predators. As parents/guardians, we NEED to protect our children. They might be angry with us, but eventually they will understand and be appreciative.”
“This is disturbing. Conversations have to be had with your children! Not a bouff, not instilling fear, but an honest conversation. Teach them about puberty before it hits them, teach them about consent, don’t force them to give no auntie or no uncle or no cousin a hug. Let them know you are their safe space and if someone is inappropriate, they can come to you, and you as the adult will protect them,” another said.
Khan: Prosecutable issue
Senior Counsel Israel Khan yesterday told the Express that the interactions received by the Selina Ali profile were prosecutable, although possibly a difficult case given that the child was fictitious.
“Of course, they could be prosecuted. What they have to do is locate the persons who tried to reveal themselves and masturbate and so on as the story carries, on whatever activities they engaged in and attempted to groom. It would be fictitious so that might be the difficulty, but they could be prosecuted for other offences. Indecent exposure is one,” he said.
Asked about whether the speculation of entrapment would hinder such a case, he said that this did not apply.
He said entrapment would apply in cases where a person is inordinately enticed and encouraged to commit an offence they would not have otherwise committed.
“If you make yourself available and seize upon the opportunity to commit an offence, that is not entrapment,” he said.