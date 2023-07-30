Police going beyond the call, says senior cop

Police are under pressure to protect people in communities plagued by crime.
But they are going above and beyond the call of duty to respond.
This according to Sgt Telly Denoon of the St Joseph Police Station, who spoke at a community meeting in Spring Village, Valsayn, on Wednesday.
The meeting was organised by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and local government councillor Ryan Rampersad, and was held at the Spring Village Community Centre.
CrimeStoppers director and administrator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme Darrin Carmichael also attended the meeting.
Dozens of Spring Village residents were present following an upsurge in criminal activities in the area in recent months.
In response to a resident who asked what a person should do when they are calling the police emergency numbers and not getting through, Denoon admitted officers were under pressure.
But the victim or person reporting the crime should keep trying.
He said there are times when the police will not respond as fast as the public would like because multiple incidents are happening at the same time.
“There was a gentleman that was robbed, a businessman, and he was so upset that he chase us out, but when he got robbed we were on the scene of a shooting in Bangladesh. He didn’t want to hear that but we came after,” he said.
Denoon said there was more pressure on the police’s limited resources with the upcoming local government election, as he noted that, on Wednesday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) had called on the police to guard ballot boxes as the process for the issuance of ballots for special electors had commenced.
“We had an issue with the EBC (Wednesday) because they wanted us to guard ballot boxes...they wanted us to guard all the ballot boxes by all the polling stations 24/7, and we were telling them we cannot do that because we had a prisoner in the hospital, so EBC now is pulling back their ballot boxes until that point in time at least to when we have the special electors (boxes) to guard,” he said.
He said police resources are also tied up when officers have to go to the hospital to guard prisoners. He said people were “being guarded in the hospital for charges (Tuesday and Wednesday)”.
Denoon said all of this impacts the police’s response time, and noted that police officers suffered from burnout because after spending six to seven hours at a hospital guarding a prisoner, they sometimes had to go out in the field and respond to crimes.
The population does not know that, at times, when an officer turns up, he has been working for hours without relief, Denoon said.
Sometimes he uses his personal vehicle to respond to crimes because of the “magnitude of the work”, he said.
“Even today we had a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner of Police. I went to him personally and I told him we need more resources for this area,” he said.
Private security firms can only operate to a certain limit and do not have the powers to investigate, but they can be a deterrent to the criminal elements, he noted.
Denoon, in response to questions about defending oneself in your home when a criminal invades, said a person can defend their property, but, in law, there are different consequences depending on the action.
“You have the right to remove a trespasser from your premises and if he refuses to move you could use whatever force necessary. That is in the Trespass Act, so you could stand your ground,” he said.
He said a person should not be afraid of the repercussions of the law in defending his/her home, but the homeowner must also not engage in “tombstone bravery” by taking action when they are outnumbered, which could lead to death.
Denoon said if a person invades your home and is leaving and is no longer a threat, you must show common humanity ot you can be criminally liable if you use force against that person with intent when they are not a threat.
He said a person can be charged with manslaughter.
Denoon said according to the law, force must always be proportionate.
He explained that there is mens rea—the motive or the mind behind the act of harming someone with intent. He said there is also actus reus—the actual physical act committed, like hitting someone.
“If you are home in your house, then a criminal intention cannot be applied to you. If somebody is breaking into your home, it means they have the intention to commit an arrestable offence or a criminal offence,” he said.
He said the reasonableness of someone’s actions in defence will be looked at.
Denoon said if the person leaves your premises and he is no longer a threat and you pursue him with your car and “deal” with him, then that is where self-defence turns to murder.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Denoon said, would look at the facts and then make a decision as to whether there is an offence for the person to answer.
Ameen noted that at another meeting she was “shocked” to learn a person can be prosecuted for setting traps in their homes for criminals if someone is injured, and asked Denoon to elaborate.
He said across the Western world the verdict is the same—if you set a trap for someone and they are hurt, you will be liable.
“If we set a trap and that trap dismembers someone, you can be prosecuted for that. It simply means then you had the intention to injure,” he said.
Asked about an electric fence, Denoon said: “If you have an electric fence, you must put a sign in a conspicuous place warning people of an electric fence.”
He said if police are executing a warrant and an officer is injured or killed by an electric fence, the owner can be liable.
He added that under the Fire Act, if your neighbour’s house is on fire and your house has a pool, they can enter your premises without your permission and take water to extinguish the blaze.
“If they enter your premises and they are injured, maimed or killed by your booby trap, you will be 100-per cent liable,” he said.
Questioned by the Sunday Express as to whether the criminals perpetrating crimes in the St Augustine constituency, and in particular in Spring Village, were home-grown or from other areas, Denoon said it was a combination of both.
He said there were parts of St Augustine where people were coming from other areas to infiltrate, such as Spring Village and Real Spring, Valsayn.
Denoon said in the Train Line area there was a mixture of home-grown criminals and criminals from other areas.
He noted there were areas that were “not socially disenfranchised” and they were being attacked by opportunistic criminals.
These bandits are organised and look strategically for the “softer targets” in these areas, he said.
Ameen commended Denoon for being honest and open about the police’s lack of resources and the pressures they faced.
She said she had appealed to them for more patrols, as the St Augustine constituency has been besieged by crime.
“When we saw the videos circulating with the gang of bandits walking through Spring Village, I think that was a breaking point,” she said.
Ameen said police patrolling regularly was a deterrent, and bandits will think twice about coming into homes when police are around.