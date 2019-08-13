Marlene

Marlene McDonald

Corruption accused Marlene McDonald remains warded at the St Clair Medical centre but can go home once given clearance by her doctors.

"I haven't seen her for the morning and I have no information that she has been released or discharged," Elder told the Express by phone.

Asked if there are any other legal procedures she needs to complete Elder said once her bail is secured she can go home.

"She goes home. Bail was fixed yesterday in the sum of two million dollars. So once that is secured her only obligation is to return to court on the 9th of September," she said.

McDonald is under police guard, and effectively in State custody until she secures her bail.

McDonald was supposed to appear before a magistrate at the Port of Spain magistrates court yesterday but fell ill and was hospitalised at the St Clair Medical centre.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

She was granted $2 million in bail in absentia.

McDonald, her husband Michael Carew, former head of the National Commission for Self Help, and contractors Wayne Anthony and Victor McEachrane were charged with a total of 49 offences and collectively received four million in bail.

All five were charged with offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering while McDonald has an additional charge of misbehaviour in public office.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Amazing Sanjeev

Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.