Corruption accused Marlene McDonald remains warded at the St Clair Medical centre but can go home once given clearance by her doctors.
"I haven't seen her for the morning and I have no information that she has been released or discharged," Elder told the Express by phone.
Asked if there are any other legal procedures she needs to complete Elder said once her bail is secured she can go home.
"She goes home. Bail was fixed yesterday in the sum of two million dollars. So once that is secured her only obligation is to return to court on the 9th of September," she said.
McDonald is under police guard, and effectively in State custody until she secures her bail.
McDonald was supposed to appear before a magistrate at the Port of Spain magistrates court yesterday but fell ill and was hospitalised at the St Clair Medical centre.
She was granted $2 million in bail in absentia.
McDonald, her husband Michael Carew, former head of the National Commission for Self Help, and contractors Wayne Anthony and Victor McEachrane were charged with a total of 49 offences and collectively received four million in bail.
All five were charged with offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering while McDonald has an additional charge of misbehaviour in public office.