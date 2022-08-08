Police in sex trafficking

police crowd control ___use

Trinidad and Tobago may have become a destination for sex trafficking, an activity which is said to have intensified even as national borders were closed in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Police officers, customs, immigration and coast guard personnel are said to be compromised in the burgeoning of such activities. Disclosures of these activities are contained in the latest report from the US Department of State.

“Traffickers exploit domestic and foreign victims in Trinidad and Tobago, and traffickers exploit victims from Trinidad and Tobago abroad. Trinidad and Tobago also serves as a transit point for Venezuelan refugees and migrants en route to Europe, North Africa and elsewhere in the Caribbean,” says the latest report from the US monitoring agency on this critical issue.

In the closing chapters on this country in the 2022 report, probers said an unnamed international organisation reported that 21,000 foreigners, 86 per cent of whom were Venezuelan nationals, were registered with this organisation, for asylum or refugee status in Trinidad and Tobago. This is just in the 12 months between the last report and the latest update.

“Trinidad and Tobago closed its borders due to the pandemic from March 2020, but an international organisation reported Venezuelans continued to arrive in large numbers on a daily basis,” the report said.

“Unaccompanied or separated Venezuelan children are at increased risk for sex trafficking. Many victims enter the country legally via Trinidad’s international airport, while others enter illegally via small boats from nearby Venezuela. Migrants from the Caribbean region and from Asia, in particular those lacking legal status, are at risk for forced labour in domestic service and the retail sector. Sex trafficking victims are women and girls primarily from Venezuela, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Guyana,” the report said.

Underground system

The report added that traffickers offer employment in brothels and clubs, including via social media-which increased because of the pandemic. It said NGOs reported that some victims from a December 2021 raid had been forced to recruit other victims. “Some trafficking networks operated through businesses acting as cover for trafficking operations,” it said, adding that they also work on exploiting women and girls from such far-off destinations and the Philippines, the People’s Republic of China, India and Nepal, along with others from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In July 2021, the report said 30 Cuban medical professionals followed a May 2020 group of 12 Cuban medical professionals to the country to assist with pandemic response efforts.

“Cuban medical professionals may have been forced to work, by the Cuban government. Corruption in police and immigration has been associated with facilitating labour and sex trafficking. Observers report that law enforcement and security officials are implicated in trafficking, including coast guard officials who facilitate the transit of women and girls from Venezuela to the country.”

The report listed information its authors collected as to the way this underground system works.

It had said also that the country’s oversight bodies and outside observers had alleged that law enforcement and security officials continued to be complicit in trafficking. It said a study funded by a foreign organisation and conducted by a foreign company reported that ten per cent of the police force was under active investigation for misconduct, including trafficking.

“Immigration and customs officers who ensure that women and girls arrive and receive entry, and members of the police who accept bribes to facilitate transport to houses across the country and work with brothel owners to protect their establishments from police raids, particularly in the southern police districts where most Venezuelan refugees and displaced persons attempt to enter the country.

“Transnational organised crime with a link to megabandas — large criminal gangs with more than 50 members who are part of transnational organised crime networks in Latin America - may increasingly be involved in trafficking.

“Traffickers coerce victims into exploiting their friends or associates in trafficking through fraudulent promises of gainful employment. Trinidad and Tobago is likely a sex tourism destination. After the country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the pandemic, recruitment shifted to online platforms, more victims arrived by seas through illegal points of entry, and trafficking moved from brothels, spas, salons and bars to private, clandestine locations,” the report concluded.

It had also said that LGBTQI+ persons were equally at risk for sex trafficking.

Positive action

On a more positive side, however, the report highlighted other actions which the Government has been taking to address the issue. It referred to the establishment of a National Task Force against trafficking. This included ten agencies and five NGOs, co-ordinated through national efforts. It said the Government had also consulted with NGOs, international organisations, foreign embassies, religious bodies, a university and survivors.

This included efforts to identify official complicity in trafficking crimes. It said the policy was still pending Cabinet approval at the end of the period by which this report would have begun, but agencies began its implementation.

“The Government sought the input of survivors in its policies. In June 2021, the Minister of National Security established a Strategic Working Committee, which met bi-weekly to address policy and operational issues affecting the Counter Trafficking Unit and its partner agencies,” the report said.

It said the CTU submitted quarterly reports and an annual report to the task force for approval, but that the Government did not make these reports available to the public.

